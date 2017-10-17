© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Sparton and Ultra Electronics USSI JV awarded new contracts

Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics, have been awarded subcontracts valued at USD 12.9M million from their ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems joint venture.

ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of USD 5.7 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and USD 7.2 million to Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, Indiana facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, Florida facility.



ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems were awarded multiple foreign contracts for the manufacture of Passive and Active sonobuoys in support of multiple underwater missions for detection, classification, and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations.