Ford starts European production of the new EcoSport SUV

Ford Motor Company says it has started production of the new Ford EcoSport small SUV at its Craiova, Romania, assembly plant.

The decision to build the new EcoSport in Europe rather than continue to import the vehicles from Ford’s plant in Chennai, India, was made as a response to rising customer demand.



“EcoSport is another example of how Ford is growing our business on our strengths – including world-class SUVs,” said Steven Armstrong, Ford group vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa. “With demand growing for EcoSport, and compact SUVs in general, now is the right time to localize production in Europe to meet our customers’ needs.”



Total industry sales of SUVs grew by 27 percent on the European markets last year and Ford’s SUV sales in Europe grew more than 30 percent in, the company says in a press release.



And SUV growth means more jobs. By year-end, Ford is creating another 1’700 jobs at Ford Craiova, bringing the total workforce for both vehicle and engine production to 3’900. Ford’s total investment in its Romanian facility now exceeds EUR 1 billion since it took over the plant in March 2008.



Craiova is the sole source of EcoSport production for Europe (excluding Russia), supplying 56 markets on four continents.



The Ford Craiova team also will continue to produce Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine.