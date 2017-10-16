© Daimler

Daimler invests €600 million in Brazil venture

Daimler’s Brazilian subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will be investing around EUR 600 million into its commercial vehicle business in Brazil over the next five years.

The investments are going into the modernisation of the product lineup, digital services, and into the two biggest production plants in São Bernardo do Campo and Juiz de Fora.



“Our commitment to Brazil remains strong and we continue to invest into our regional market presence. Almost the half of all commercial vehicles on Brazil’s streets are older than 20 years. These vehicles must be replaced. We will be ready when the market comes back. With investing around 600 million euros, we are preparing for the future,” says Martin Daum, responsible for Daimler Trucks & Daimler Buses, in a press release.



Despite facing a very difficult economic situation in Brazil and a declining commercial vehicle market over the last years, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil has improved its market position in the truck and van business.



“The Brazilian market remains weak, but our products are strong. We have been able to expand our market share in this challenging market. This shows: We know what our customers in Brazil want and offer them the right products – for Brazil and increasingly for export markets,” Stefan Buchner, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, says.