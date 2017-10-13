© obs / The International Federation of Robotics / IFR Analysis | October 13, 2017
Why service robots are booming worldwide
Sales in service robots for professional use will increase 12 percent by the end of 2017 to a new record of USD 5.2 billion. And the long-term forecast is positive too, with an expected average growth rate of 20 to 25 percent in the period 2018 - 2020, forecasts the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).
“In terms of value, the sales forecast 2018-2020 indicates a cumulative volume of around 27 billion U.S. dollars for the professional service segment”, says Gudrun Litzenberger, General Secretary of the IFR. “Robots for medical, logistics and field services are the most significant contributors.”
At the same time, the market for personal service robots which assist humans in their everyday lives is also progressingrapidly; it is projected that sales of all types of robots for domestic tasks –e.g. vacuum cleaning, lawn mowing or window cleaning - could reach an estimatedvalue of around 11 billion U.S. dollars (2018-2020).
“Robots are clearly on the rise, in manufacturing and increasingly in everyday environments”, says Martin Hägele, IFR Service Robot Group.” The growinginterest in service robotics is partly due to the variety and number of new start-ups which currently account for 29 percent of all robot companies. Furthermore, large companies are increasingly investing in robotics, often through the acquisition of start-ups.”
Service robot manufacturers and start-ups by regions
European service robot manufacturers play an important role in the global market: about 290 out of the 700 registered companies supplying service robots come from Europe.North America ranks second with about 240 manufacturers and Asia third with about 130.
Further progress will rely on entrepreneurs taking up disruptive technologies and deploying them for new applications and markets. In the US, about 200 start-up companies are working on new service robots. The European Union plus Switzerland count 170 companies that are creating a new entrepreneurial culture for the service robotics industry - followed by Asia with 135 start-ups. Virtually all economies are attempting to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial environment and the service robotics industry has become one of the focus areas of their public policies.
Service robotics market overview
Robotics in professional applications has already had a significant impact in areas such as agriculture, surgery, logistics or public relations and is growing in economic importance. There is a growing demand to monitor our everyday surroundings which results in increased and difficult-to-manage workloads and data flows. To meet this demand, robots will play an even greater role in the maintenance, security and rescue markets.
Robotics in personal and domestic applications has experienced strong global growth with a limited number of mass-market products: floor cleaning robots, robo-mowers and robots for edutainment. Future product visions point to domestic robots of higher sophistication, capability and value, such as assistive robots for supporting the elderly, for helping with household chores and for entertainment.
At the same time, the market for personal service robots which assist humans in their everyday lives is also progressingrapidly; it is projected that sales of all types of robots for domestic tasks –e.g. vacuum cleaning, lawn mowing or window cleaning - could reach an estimatedvalue of around 11 billion U.S. dollars (2018-2020).
“Robots are clearly on the rise, in manufacturing and increasingly in everyday environments”, says Martin Hägele, IFR Service Robot Group.” The growinginterest in service robotics is partly due to the variety and number of new start-ups which currently account for 29 percent of all robot companies. Furthermore, large companies are increasingly investing in robotics, often through the acquisition of start-ups.”
Service robot manufacturers and start-ups by regions
European service robot manufacturers play an important role in the global market: about 290 out of the 700 registered companies supplying service robots come from Europe.North America ranks second with about 240 manufacturers and Asia third with about 130.
Further progress will rely on entrepreneurs taking up disruptive technologies and deploying them for new applications and markets. In the US, about 200 start-up companies are working on new service robots. The European Union plus Switzerland count 170 companies that are creating a new entrepreneurial culture for the service robotics industry - followed by Asia with 135 start-ups. Virtually all economies are attempting to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial environment and the service robotics industry has become one of the focus areas of their public policies.
Service robotics market overview
Robotics in professional applications has already had a significant impact in areas such as agriculture, surgery, logistics or public relations and is growing in economic importance. There is a growing demand to monitor our everyday surroundings which results in increased and difficult-to-manage workloads and data flows. To meet this demand, robots will play an even greater role in the maintenance, security and rescue markets.
Robotics in personal and domestic applications has experienced strong global growth with a limited number of mass-market products: floor cleaning robots, robo-mowers and robots for edutainment. Future product visions point to domestic robots of higher sophistication, capability and value, such as assistive robots for supporting the elderly, for helping with household chores and for entertainment.
Why service robots are booming worldwide Sales in service robots for professional use will increase 12 percent by the end of 2017 to a...
Spanish EMS improves throughput with Sawyer Robot Spanish EMS-provider P4Q Electronics is increasing production throughput by 25 percent by deploying Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer to test printed circuit boards.
Philips reaches consent decree for defibrillator manufacturing in the U.S. Philips North America LLC reached an agreement on a consent decree with the U.S...
Terma is ready for full F-35 production Danish manufacturer Terma has ben involved in the F-35 program for about 15 years...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
ebm-papst set to expand in Germany ebm-papst Group is investing EUR 13 million in a new building at its location in Lauf/Pegnitz...
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period Inventory corrections, economic uncertainty, and price erosion derailed the power transistor...
Kongsberg Satellite Services inks $32M deal with OneWeb Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed a contract to deliver ground station services...
Honeywell to split up its businesses Honeywell plans to spin off into two stand-alone, publicly-traded companies. The Homes product...
BSH opens two new factories in Poland BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is pushing the expansion of its global production network. The...
Thales sets up R&D centre for AI in Canada The company has set up a new R&D centre in Artificial Intelligence eXpertise (cortAIx) in...
Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement The Rheinmetall technology group, represented by Rheinmetall Landsysteme...
Mobile DRAM prices to go up by 10~15% in 4Q17 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, estimates that mobile (LPDDR) DRAM products will see sequentially quarterly price increases in the average range of 10~15% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
NKK Switches expands sales team NKK Switches has added Ryan Chiarelli as Western Regional Sales Manager. Chiarelli's role...
Danish EMS provider GPV opens new plant in Mexico The Danish electronics manufacturer has officially inaugurated its new plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. The plant already employs around 80 people and the company expects to reach 350 employees in the coming years.
EnviroLeach teams up with Jabil for e-waste processing As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilise EnviroLeach’s formula and processes for the recovery...
AT&S increases annual guidance for financial year 2017/18 AT&S has been recording very high customer demand and utilisation at the capacity limit at...
DRAM supply to remain tight DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the global DRAM supply for 2018 will...
Nano Dimension opens nano particle ink production facility 3D printing technology company Nano Dimension has opened its nano particle ink production...
Layoffs await at BAE Systems – almost 2’000 will have to go Defence company BAE System says it will align workforce capacity at some of its UK sites with near-term demand; something that will result in the reduction of up to 1’925 roles.
GomSpace sets up shop in Luxembourg GomSpace Group AB and The Ministry of Economy in Luxembourg signed a...
Ericsson opens 5G design site in Texas Ericsson says the company is opening a design center in Austin, Texas, to focus on...
Nokia is giving up on VR – 300 jobs at risk The company says it will increase its focus on digital health and brand and technology licensing balanced with optimised investments in virtual reality.
GM acquires LIDAR developer General Motors has acquired LIDAR technology company Strobe, Inc. As part of the deal...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments