© Philips Electronics Production | October 13, 2017
Philips reaches consent decree for defibrillator manufacturing in the U.S.
Philips North America LLC reached an agreement on a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice related to compliance with current good manufacturing practice requirements arising from past inspections in and before 2015.
The decree focusses primarily on Philips’ Emergency Care & Resuscitation (ECR) business operations in Andover (Massachusetts, U.S.) and Bothell (Washington, U.S.). It also provides for increased scrutiny, for a period of time, of the compliance of the other patient care businesses at these facilities with the Quality System Regulation. The decree will become effective once it is approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
Under the decree, Philips will suspend the manufacture and distribution of external defibrillators manufactured at these facilities, subject to certain exceptions, until FDA certifies through inspection the facilities’ compliance with the Quality System Regulation. The decree allows Philips to continue the manufacture and distribution of certain automated external defibrillator (AED) models and Philips will continue to service ECR devices and provide consumables and the relevant accessories, to ensure uninterrupted availability of these highly reliable life-saving devices in the U.S. Philips will also continue to export ECR devices once certain requirements have been met. Philips will continue to manufacture and distribute the products of the other patient care businesses at these facilities.
“We are committed to delivering high quality, innovative products and solutions, and we take this matter very seriously,” said Carla Kriwet, Chief Business Leader Connected Care & Health Informatics at Royal Philips. “We are fully prepared to fulfill the terms of the decree, and we hope to resume the suspended defibrillator production in the course of 2018. Over the last years, we have made significant investments in our Quality Management System, with the change in our company-wide quality leadership and the launch of new standards and initiatives across all our businesses and markets. We will continue this program to further enhance our quality management throughout Philips.”
Philips defibrillators currently in use by customers are recommended by Philips to remain in use, and should not be taken out of service as Philips has no reason to believe they pose a risk to patients.
Under the decree, Philips will suspend the manufacture and distribution of external defibrillators manufactured at these facilities, subject to certain exceptions, until FDA certifies through inspection the facilities’ compliance with the Quality System Regulation. The decree allows Philips to continue the manufacture and distribution of certain automated external defibrillator (AED) models and Philips will continue to service ECR devices and provide consumables and the relevant accessories, to ensure uninterrupted availability of these highly reliable life-saving devices in the U.S. Philips will also continue to export ECR devices once certain requirements have been met. Philips will continue to manufacture and distribute the products of the other patient care businesses at these facilities.
“We are committed to delivering high quality, innovative products and solutions, and we take this matter very seriously,” said Carla Kriwet, Chief Business Leader Connected Care & Health Informatics at Royal Philips. “We are fully prepared to fulfill the terms of the decree, and we hope to resume the suspended defibrillator production in the course of 2018. Over the last years, we have made significant investments in our Quality Management System, with the change in our company-wide quality leadership and the launch of new standards and initiatives across all our businesses and markets. We will continue this program to further enhance our quality management throughout Philips.”
Philips defibrillators currently in use by customers are recommended by Philips to remain in use, and should not be taken out of service as Philips has no reason to believe they pose a risk to patients.
Philips reaches consent decree for defibrillator manufacturing in the U.S. Philips North America LLC reached an agreement on a consent decree with the U.S...
Terma is ready for full F-35 production Danish manufacturer Terma has ben involved in the F-35 program for about 15 years...
ebm-papst set to expand in Germany ebm-papst Group is investing EUR 13 million in a new building at its location in Lauf/Pegnitz...
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period Inventory corrections, economic uncertainty, and price erosion derailed the power transistor...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Kongsberg Satellite Services inks $32M deal with OneWeb Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed a contract to deliver ground station services...
Honeywell to split up its businesses Honeywell plans to spin off into two stand-alone, publicly-traded companies. The Homes product...
BSH opens two new factories in Poland BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is pushing the expansion of its global production network. The...
Thales sets up R&D centre for AI in Canada The company has set up a new R&D centre in Artificial Intelligence eXpertise (cortAIx) in...
Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement The Rheinmetall technology group, represented by Rheinmetall Landsysteme...
Mobile DRAM prices to go up by 10~15% in 4Q17 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, estimates that mobile (LPDDR) DRAM products will see sequentially quarterly price increases in the average range of 10~15% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
NKK Switches expands sales team NKK Switches has added Ryan Chiarelli as Western Regional Sales Manager. Chiarelli's role...
Danish EMS provider GPV opens new plant in Mexico The Danish electronics manufacturer has officially inaugurated its new plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. The plant already employs around 80 people and the company expects to reach 350 employees in the coming years.
EnviroLeach teams up with Jabil for e-waste processing As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilise EnviroLeach’s formula and processes for the recovery...
AT&S increases annual guidance for financial year 2017/18 AT&S has been recording very high customer demand and utilisation at the capacity limit at...
DRAM supply to remain tight DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the global DRAM supply for 2018 will...
Nano Dimension opens nano particle ink production facility 3D printing technology company Nano Dimension has opened its nano particle ink production...
Layoffs await at BAE Systems – almost 2’000 will have to go Defence company BAE System says it will align workforce capacity at some of its UK sites with near-term demand; something that will result in the reduction of up to 1’925 roles.
GomSpace sets up shop in Luxembourg GomSpace Group AB and The Ministry of Economy in Luxembourg signed a...
Ericsson opens 5G design site in Texas Ericsson says the company is opening a design center in Austin, Texas, to focus on...
Nokia is giving up on VR – 300 jobs at risk The company says it will increase its focus on digital health and brand and technology licensing balanced with optimised investments in virtual reality.
GM acquires LIDAR developer General Motors has acquired LIDAR technology company Strobe, Inc. As part of the deal...
Autonomous driving set to remain on the horizon — for now According to analysis by Semicast Research, real autonomous driving with limited...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments