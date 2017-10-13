© ebm papst

ebm-papst set to expand in Germany

ebm-papst Group is investing EUR 13 million in a new building at its location in Lauf/Pegnitz, near Nuremberg in Germany.

In 2013, ebm-papst acquired the transmission specialist, then still under the name Zeitlauf, since then the location with around 300 employees has belonged to the Black Forest subsidiary in St. Georgen.



In three construction phases, an administrative building and two manufacturing facilities are scheduled for completion by the end of 2019. On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, ebm-papst laid the cornerstone for the new, 10’000 square meter building.



“Since its acquisition, ebm-papst Zeitlauf has developed in an outstanding manner. The order volume is extremely satisfying. The investment is allowing us to reinforce the location and enables us to further expand our modular, multi-functional drive systems.” said Stefan Brandl, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ebm-papst Group



In Lauf, ebm-papst develops and manufactures transmission components such as planetary, spur and angular gears for applications in intralogistics, medical technology and automation.



“We are looking forward to the new building, which we owe to the outstanding, consistent work of our employees,” said Eckhard Brandt, Plant Manager in Lauf. “The construction project will not only allow us to improve the general conditions at the location by creating a modern, inspiring working environment. Since Production and Administration will be in the same place in the future, our processes will be simplified.”