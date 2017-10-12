© kongsberg

Kongsberg Satellite Services inks $32M deal with OneWeb

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed a contract to deliver ground station services to the first global satellite based internet network.

The contract with the satellite company OneWeb has a value of USD 32 million. KSAT will deliver ground station services for control of the satellites from its ground stations at Svalbard and in Canada.



Oneweb are to launch a constellation of a total of 680 satellites to provide internet globally, also covering areas without necessary ground based infrastructure. As part of the agreement KSAT will invest in several new antennas at Svalbard.



“This is an important contract for KSAT, and we look forward to delivering services to OneWeb. OneWeb is one of several new players within space with new technology for satellite based communication services. For KSAT this agreement entails strengthening our position within new segments, and also expanding our infrastructure and capacity,” says Rolf Skatteboe, President of KSAT.



KSAT provides services related to both data reception from, and control of, satellites in polar orbits. The ground stations in the Arctic (Svalbard) and Antarctica (Troll) are the core elements in the “pole-to-pole” concept enabling data delivery for critical services such as meteorology every 50 minutes.



KSAT is a commercial satellite centre owned 50% by Kongsberg and 50% by the Department of Trade and Industry through Space Norway.