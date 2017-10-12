© BHS Group Electronics Production | October 12, 2017
BSH opens two new factories in Poland
BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is pushing the expansion of its global production network. The company is now opening two new factories in the city of Wroclaw, Poland.
The German company is now sporting factories in Poland covering the areas of laundry care, dish care, cooking and refrigeration, as well as small home appliances. At the new plants, BSH plans to produce around two million ovens, fridges and freezers a year. The majority of the manufactured appliances are intended for export, in particular to Western Europe.
Power Transistor Growth Returns After Volatile Period Inventory corrections, economic uncertainty, and price erosion derailed the power transistor...
Kongsberg Satellite Services inks $32M deal with OneWeb Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed a contract to deliver ground station services...
Honeywell to split up its businesses Honeywell plans to spin off into two stand-alone, publicly-traded companies. The Homes product...
Thales sets up R&D centre for AI in Canada The company has set up a new R&D centre in Artificial Intelligence eXpertise (cortAIx) in...
Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement The Rheinmetall technology group, represented by Rheinmetall Landsysteme...
Mobile DRAM prices to go up by 10~15% in 4Q17 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, estimates that mobile (LPDDR) DRAM products will see sequentially quarterly price increases in the average range of 10~15% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
NKK Switches expands sales team NKK Switches has added Ryan Chiarelli as Western Regional Sales Manager. Chiarelli's role...
Danish EMS provider GPV opens new plant in Mexico The Danish electronics manufacturer has officially inaugurated its new plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. The plant already employs around 80 people and the company expects to reach 350 employees in the coming years.
EnviroLeach teams up with Jabil for e-waste processing As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilise EnviroLeach’s formula and processes for the recovery...
AT&S increases annual guidance for financial year 2017/18 AT&S has been recording very high customer demand and utilisation at the capacity limit at...
DRAM supply to remain tight DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the global DRAM supply for 2018 will...
Nano Dimension opens nano particle ink production facility 3D printing technology company Nano Dimension has opened its nano particle ink production...
Layoffs await at BAE Systems – almost 2’000 will have to go Defence company BAE System says it will align workforce capacity at some of its UK sites with near-term demand; something that will result in the reduction of up to 1’925 roles.
GomSpace sets up shop in Luxembourg GomSpace Group AB and The Ministry of Economy in Luxembourg signed a...
Ericsson opens 5G design site in Texas Ericsson says the company is opening a design center in Austin, Texas, to focus on...
Nokia is giving up on VR – 300 jobs at risk The company says it will increase its focus on digital health and brand and technology licensing balanced with optimised investments in virtual reality.
GM acquires LIDAR developer General Motors has acquired LIDAR technology company Strobe, Inc. As part of the deal...
Autonomous driving set to remain on the horizon — for now According to analysis by Semicast Research, real autonomous driving with limited...
ABB expands Indonesia footprint ABB has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for high-voltage switchgear in...
Boeing to advance autonomous technology capabilities – acquires... Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of...
