October 12, 2017
NKK Switches expands sales team
NKK Switches has added Ryan Chiarelli as Western Regional Sales Manager. Chiarelli's role will be to further develop the growing portfolio of regional and national accounts for the company.
Chiarelli brings over 10 years of industry experience and knowledge to the position, having previously served in roles with Future Electronics and Maxim Integrated. Chiarelli attended Santa Clara University and resides in San Clemente, California.
"I am thrilled to be joining the NKK team and look forward to promoting the high-quality NKK product line," stated Chiarelli. "I am fortunate to be joining such a well-respected company that was founded on providing superior products and customer service."
"The addition of Ryan Chiarelli to our sales team helps to bring a strong focus on our customers while continuing to meet the growing demands of the market," stated Laurence Sweeney, VP of Sales and Marketing NKK Switches of America. "I know Ryan's enthusiasm will help to promote and strengthen the NKK brand."
Chiarelli will be responsible for the territory annual sales operations of NKK products sold in the western region of the United States.
