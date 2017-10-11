© firebrandphotography dreamstime.com

EnviroLeach teams up with Jabil for e-waste processing

As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilise EnviroLeach’s formula and processes for the recovery of metals from circuit boards and electronic waste (e-waste). The new process will first operate at Jabil’s 650’000 square feet facility located in Memphis, Tennessee.

EnviroLeach’s cyanide-free and acid-free based chemical formula operates at ambient temperature and at near neutral pH.



Furthermore, the companies are developing an initial-5 tonne per day pilot plant for the processing of E-Waste at the Memphis facility. The plant will encompass all aspects of the recycling process, including the de-manufacturing, milling and the chemical extraction of metals. The plant will be built in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Jabil and EnviroLeach will be contributing to the costs of development. The financial terms of the relationship are not considered material at this time.



“For over 50 years Jabil has provided manufacturing and supply chain solutions to some of the world’s largest brands. The challenge of responsibly disposing of e-waste has persisted, until now. With this solution, we have an opportunity to be on the forefront of sustainably disposing of the world’s fastest growing waste stream,” said Eric Austermann, Jabil’s Vice President of Social and Environmental Responsibility.



Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach CEO, said they are also exploring the use of the chemical formula into the recovery of rare earth metals and the recycling of lithium ion batteries with Jabil. “We are thrilled to partner with Jabil and feel honored that they chose our process as the foundation to build upon,” said Nelson.