© firebrandphotography dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 11, 2017
EnviroLeach teams up with Jabil for e-waste processing
As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilise EnviroLeach’s formula and processes for the recovery of metals from circuit boards and electronic waste (e-waste). The new process will first operate at Jabil’s 650’000 square feet facility located in Memphis, Tennessee.
EnviroLeach’s cyanide-free and acid-free based chemical formula operates at ambient temperature and at near neutral pH.
Furthermore, the companies are developing an initial-5 tonne per day pilot plant for the processing of E-Waste at the Memphis facility. The plant will encompass all aspects of the recycling process, including the de-manufacturing, milling and the chemical extraction of metals. The plant will be built in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Jabil and EnviroLeach will be contributing to the costs of development. The financial terms of the relationship are not considered material at this time.
“For over 50 years Jabil has provided manufacturing and supply chain solutions to some of the world’s largest brands. The challenge of responsibly disposing of e-waste has persisted, until now. With this solution, we have an opportunity to be on the forefront of sustainably disposing of the world’s fastest growing waste stream,” said Eric Austermann, Jabil’s Vice President of Social and Environmental Responsibility.
Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach CEO, said they are also exploring the use of the chemical formula into the recovery of rare earth metals and the recycling of lithium ion batteries with Jabil. “We are thrilled to partner with Jabil and feel honored that they chose our process as the foundation to build upon,” said Nelson.
Furthermore, the companies are developing an initial-5 tonne per day pilot plant for the processing of E-Waste at the Memphis facility. The plant will encompass all aspects of the recycling process, including the de-manufacturing, milling and the chemical extraction of metals. The plant will be built in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Jabil and EnviroLeach will be contributing to the costs of development. The financial terms of the relationship are not considered material at this time.
“For over 50 years Jabil has provided manufacturing and supply chain solutions to some of the world’s largest brands. The challenge of responsibly disposing of e-waste has persisted, until now. With this solution, we have an opportunity to be on the forefront of sustainably disposing of the world’s fastest growing waste stream,” said Eric Austermann, Jabil’s Vice President of Social and Environmental Responsibility.
Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach CEO, said they are also exploring the use of the chemical formula into the recovery of rare earth metals and the recycling of lithium ion batteries with Jabil. “We are thrilled to partner with Jabil and feel honored that they chose our process as the foundation to build upon,” said Nelson.
Danish EMS provider GPV opens new plant in Mexico The Danish electronics manufacturer has officially inaugurated its new plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. The plant already employs around 80 people and the company expects to reach 350 employees in the coming years.
EnviroLeach teams up with Jabil for e-waste processing As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilise EnviroLeach’s formula and processes for the recovery...
AT&S increases annual guidance for financial year 2017/18 AT&S has been recording very high customer demand and utilisation at the capacity limit at...
DRAM supply to remain tight DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the global DRAM supply for 2018 will...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Nano Dimension opens nano particle ink production facility 3D printing technology company Nano Dimension has opened its nano particle ink production...
Layoffs awaits at BAE Systems – almost 2’000 will have to go Defence company BAE System says its will align workforce capacity at some of its UK sites with near-term demand; something that will result in the reduction of up to 1’925 roles.
GomSpace sets up shop in Luxembourg GomSpace Group AB and The Ministry of Economy in Luxembourg signed a...
Ericsson opens 5G design site in Texas Ericsson says the company is opening a design center in Austin, Texas, to focus on...
Nokia is giving up on VR – 300 jobs at risk The company says it will increase its focus on digital health and brand and technology licensing balanced with optimised investments in virtual reality.
GM acquires LIDAR developer General Motors has acquired LIDAR technology company Strobe, Inc. As part of the deal...
Autonomous driving set to remain on the horizon — for now According to analysis by Semicast Research, real autonomous driving with limited...
ABB expands Indonesia footprint ABB has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for high-voltage switchgear in...
Boeing to advance autonomous technology capabilities – acquires... Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of...
Mercedes-Benz invests $1 billion in US manufacturing Mercedes-Benz says it will set up electric vehicle production in the United States. The company...
Taiyo America opens office in Dallas Taiyo America Inc. has officially opened a new office in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. This...
Terma and Marand sign MoU on future collaboration A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed today at the Pacific...
ZAF Energy Systems opens new manufacturing production plant ZAF Energy Systems Inc. a developer of battery technology, is opening a new production...
Sales of ICs built using <40nm process technology forecast to... In 2017, the 7% increase in the total pure-play foundry market is forecast to be almost entirely...
Refurbished PCB manufacturer ready for business With Thales, a surprising new player, enters the European PCB manufacturing circus. Then again, while ‘newʼ might be correct, it is not entirely true.
Kongsberg Automotive considers closing its Burton plant A while back Kongsberg Automotive outlined a plan for improving its performance and...
Kitron expands capabilities in the US Norwegian EMS provider Kitron continues to invest in its US presence and its site in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments