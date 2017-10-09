© Terma

Terma and Marand sign MoU on future collaboration

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed today at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition between Terma and Marand.

Marand is a designer and manufacturer of complex equipment and products to the aerospace, defense, rail, and renewable energy industries.



The two companies agree to explore, identify, and discuss specific areas of mutual interest in accordance with Terma’s intention to support the Australian Industry Capability (AIC) policy as part of Terma’s activities in Australia.



Terma Senior Vice President Jørn Henrik Levy Rasmussen and Marand CEO Rohan Stocker were on hand for the ceremonial signing of the MOU.



“The agreement we sign today is strong evidence of Terma’s present and future presence in the Australian market and interest in cooperating with the local industry. In recent years, Terma has delivered a number of naval and surveillance systems in Australia, and now we intensify our activities, says Levy Rasmussen and continues:



“As a trusted key supplier to Terma and to the F-35 program, we see a perfect match between Marand and Terma with respect to pursuit of a number of business opportunities in Australia.”



“Terma has been a wonderful customer on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. We have proven capabilities and experience supporting global defense primes, and we now look forward to further cooperating with the Terma business here in Australia”, says Rohan Stocker, Marand CEO.