© ZAF Electronics Production | October 09, 2017
ZAF Energy Systems opens new manufacturing production plant
ZAF Energy Systems Inc. a developer of battery technology, is opening a new production facility in Joplin, Missouri, that is dedicated to manufacturing its initial line of rechargeable nickel zinc (NiZn) batteries.
The new facility will dramatically expand ZAF's current production capacity and is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Joplin.
"We're fighting for more jobs and higher pay in Missouri and companies like ZAF Energy Systems are stepping up. They're creating 100 quality jobs at their new manufacturing plant in Joplin," said Governor Eric Greitens. "We're getting results. Companies are recognizing that Missouri is open for business, and Missourians are ready to work. This is a great opportunity for families in Joplin."
After a series of successful third-party test results by companies in commercial trucking, manufacturing, and road construction, ZAF is expanding its production capacity to rapidly "seed the market" and drive demand for its nickel zinc battery as a replacement for lead-acid batteries in key market segments. The additional production capability will enable the company to meet growing customer demand which will accelerate licensing and joint venture negotiations and commercialise NiZn batteries on a global scale. ZAF's NiZn batteries have potential uses in a wide range of applications including: automotive, heavy trucking, remote telecom, renewable energy, and marine.
"We just weren't able to keep up with the demand with the capacity we had in Montana," said ZAF President and CEO Randy Moore. "The new production facility in Joplin will drastically scale up production to several thousand batteries per month, enabling us to keep pace with growing demand while also refining manufacturing processes and accelerating development efforts. The end result will be a turnkey engineering package we can deliver to manufacturers with customer demand already built into the equation."
Montana will continue to serve as ZAF's research and development hub. ZAF will begin staffing the new facility by transferring five current employees from its Montana location and then hiring 20 new employees to work alongside them by the end of 2017. The facility's workforce is expected to grow to more than 100 workers. ZAF will be holding an open house for the Joplin community on October 18, 2017.
"We are excited that ZAF Energy Systems has selected Joplin to expand their operations," said Mike Seibert, mayor of Joplin. "Having worked with their CEO Randy Moore for nearly a decade, I have a high level of confidence that ZAF will provide the quality jobs we are looking for in our community."
"We're fighting for more jobs and higher pay in Missouri and companies like ZAF Energy Systems are stepping up. They're creating 100 quality jobs at their new manufacturing plant in Joplin," said Governor Eric Greitens. "We're getting results. Companies are recognizing that Missouri is open for business, and Missourians are ready to work. This is a great opportunity for families in Joplin."
After a series of successful third-party test results by companies in commercial trucking, manufacturing, and road construction, ZAF is expanding its production capacity to rapidly "seed the market" and drive demand for its nickel zinc battery as a replacement for lead-acid batteries in key market segments. The additional production capability will enable the company to meet growing customer demand which will accelerate licensing and joint venture negotiations and commercialise NiZn batteries on a global scale. ZAF's NiZn batteries have potential uses in a wide range of applications including: automotive, heavy trucking, remote telecom, renewable energy, and marine.
"We just weren't able to keep up with the demand with the capacity we had in Montana," said ZAF President and CEO Randy Moore. "The new production facility in Joplin will drastically scale up production to several thousand batteries per month, enabling us to keep pace with growing demand while also refining manufacturing processes and accelerating development efforts. The end result will be a turnkey engineering package we can deliver to manufacturers with customer demand already built into the equation."
Montana will continue to serve as ZAF's research and development hub. ZAF will begin staffing the new facility by transferring five current employees from its Montana location and then hiring 20 new employees to work alongside them by the end of 2017. The facility's workforce is expected to grow to more than 100 workers. ZAF will be holding an open house for the Joplin community on October 18, 2017.
"We are excited that ZAF Energy Systems has selected Joplin to expand their operations," said Mike Seibert, mayor of Joplin. "Having worked with their CEO Randy Moore for nearly a decade, I have a high level of confidence that ZAF will provide the quality jobs we are looking for in our community."
Autonomous driving set to remain on the horizon — for now According to analysis by Semicast Research, real autonomous driving with limited...
ABB expands Indonesia footprint ABB has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for high-voltage switchgear in...
Boeing to advance autonomous technology capabilities – acquires... Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Mercedes-Benz invests $1 billion in US manufacturing Mercedes-Benz says it will set up electric vehicle production in the United States. The company...
Taiyo America opens office in Dallas Taiyo America Inc. has officially opened a new office in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. This...
Terma and Marand sign MoU on future collaboration A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed today at the Pacific...
ZAF Energy Systems opens new manufacturing production plant ZAF Energy Systems Inc. a developer of battery technology, is opening a new production...
Sales of ICs built using <40nm process technology forecast to... In 2017, the 7% increase in the total pure-play foundry market is forecast to be almost entirely...
Refurbished PCB manufacturer ready for business With Thales, a surprising new player, enters the European PCB manufacturing circus. Then again, while ‘newʼ might be correct, it is not entirely true.
Kongsberg Automotive considers closing its Burton plant A while back Kongsberg Automotive outlined a plan for improving its performance and...
Kitron expands capabilities in the US Norwegian EMS provider Kitron continues to invest in its US presence and its site in...
Sixth months of consecutive growth for the Euro semi market European semiconductor sales kept growing in August 2017, reaching US$ 3.222 billion, the...
The adversarial relationship of the DRAM user and producer... Historically, the DRAM market has been the most volatile of the major IC product...
Hella expands its footprint in India The automotive supplier plans to open a second electronics plant as well as an additional...
Foxconn has found its Wisconsin factory site EMS-giant Foxconn has detailed exactly where the company plans to build its USD 10 billion...
Tridonic closes facility in Dornbirn (Austria) The Zumtobel Group plans to relocate its components production from Dornbirn...
Hofstetter PCB acquires APL Oberflächentechnik Hofstetter PCB AG successfully completed the acquisition of APL Oberflächentechnik GmbH in...
ITC rules in favour of relief from solar imports under section 201 The U.S. International Commission (ITC) announced on September 22 (local time) that...
M. Holland to acquire T&T Marketing Resin distributor M. Holland Company has signed a letter of intent to acquire T&T Marketing...
Çağatay Kablo kicks off factory construction in Macedonia Turkish cable manufacturer Çağatay Kablo has begun construction of its new factory in...
Yazaki has officially opened its new Serbian factory In late September Yazaki opened its new factory in Šabac, Serbia. The new manufacturing...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments