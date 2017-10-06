© dr911 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 06, 2017
Kongsberg Automotive considers closing its Burton plant
A while back Kongsberg Automotive outlined a plan for improving its performance and substantially reducing its costs. This plan included closing down 6 plants, mainly within the Powertrain and Chassis products segment in Europe.
The company has now proposed that the FTS (Fluid Transfer Solutions) Burton plant in the UK will be under consideration as one of the six production facilities that could be closed, and that operations at the plant could potentially cease from April 2018, the company disclosed in a press release.
The Burton facility manufactures and supplies fuel and air suspension lines for customers JLR (Jaguar and Land Rover) and Aston Martin. The plant has 52 operational employees, including agency workers. In 2016 it had revenues of EUR 2.6 million.
While the Burton plant has been developed in the past 12 months for new production lines, key strategic customers are driving the need to relocate this product range to other facilities in Eastern Europe.
As of now the plan is to move the JLR production and equipment to KA’s new facility in Brzesc, Poland. The Aston Martin equipment would be moved to the KA Normanton facility in Leeds, UK.
There are 52 employees working for KA FTS at the KA Burton facility that could be affected by the proposed plans.
