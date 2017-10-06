© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Sixth months of consecutive growth for the Euro semi market

European semiconductor sales kept growing in August 2017, reaching US$ 3.222 billion, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reported.

These results mark the sixth consecutive monthly gain for the European market and show an 18.8% increase compared the same month one year ago.



Combined sales from January to August grew sharply in Europe (+15.9%) compared to the same period in 2016, while in August global semiconductor sales reached US$ 34.961 billion, up 23.9% versus the same month in 2016. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average.



Europe’s growth in August reflects increased demand for logic chips (up 2.5% from the previous month) memory devices (up 2.4%) sensors (up 0.6 %), as well as semiconductor devices specifically designed for automotive, communication, consumer and computer applications.



In August, exchange rate effects were more noticeable than in July comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.802 billion Euros in