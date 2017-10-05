Electronics Production | October 05, 2017
Kyocera to acquire power tool business from Ryobi
Kyocera Corporation has concluded a basic agreement to acquire the majority of shares of a company to be established from the company split of Ryobi Limited’s power tool business.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in January 2018. Through the acquisition, Kyocera aims to promote diversification and further expansion of its cutting tool business.
Kyocera has continually been expanding sales in its cutting tool business on a global basis. The company has been focusing its efforts on diversifying and expanding sales of products from its core of indexable tools to solid carbide tools, woodworking tools, as well as power tools for the construction industry. In particular, Kyocera has recently strengthened its power tool business in the US and European markets through targeted acquisitions such as the acquisition of the Unimerco Group in Europe in 2011 and the acquisition of SENCO Holdings, Inc. in August of this year.
By acquiring the power tool business from Ryobi, which has a strong market position in Japan and Asia, Kyocera aims to take advantage of synergies with its relevant group companies in order to expand sales globally.
