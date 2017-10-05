© foxconn

Foxconn has found its Wisconsin factory site

EMS-giant Foxconn has detailed exactly where the company plans to build its USD 10 billion manufacturing complex in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant sits about 25 miles south of Milwaukee and has a population of about 26’000 people. The new plant will initially employ 3’000 people, but Foxconn has previously stated that this number could grow up to 13’000, which would make Foxconn a huge employer for the region.



Back in mid September Governor Scott Walker signed the Wisconn Valley Special Session Bill into law (also know as the Foxconn Bill), which paved the way for the EMS-giants investment by agreeing to nearly USD 3 billion in incentives for the company.



According to a report in Business Journal Journal the site will allow for future expansions. Foxconn and Mount Pleasant have been negotiating for some time now, but with this official decision there is a green light to go ahead with further planning.