Tridonic closes facility in Dornbirn (Austria)

The Zumtobel Group plans to relocate its components production from Dornbirn (Austria) to a location in Serbia. 270 Tridonic employees are affected.

The Zumtobel Group plans to merge its two production plants in Dornbirn at its headquarters location, where in future the company will be focusing on luminaire production. At the same time, the Tridonic production lines will be gradually transferred to the group’s new location in Niš, Serbia.



In the course of the next few years, the shop floor employees at the group’s component subsidiary Tridonic are to be integrated into the Zumtobel Group’s Dornbirn luminaire plant. The process will not involve compulsory redundancies.



“With a single Zumtobel Group plant in Dornbirn we are creating a shared location for our entire shop floor workforce here and concentrating our expertise from both segments of the Group within one strong unit.” said Christian Ranacher, SVP Human Resources Zumtobel Group and project leader. “At the same time, by setting up component production operations in Serbia we are taking an important step to boost our cost-effectiveness and competitiveness. Working closely with Employees’ Council representatives, we have laid the foundations for the future incremental development of the Group in which we will be involving our employees very intensively over the next few years, as well as stewarding their progress. In this context it was important for us to find a responsible solution for the employees affected, for whom there will be no redundancies. We invite the shop floor employees at the Tridonic location to become part of the Zumtobel Group plant and to play an active part in shaping their own future. Our aim is to persuade every single employee to do so. Furthermore, this move also represents a clear commitment on our part to the Dornbirn location, where our main production plant will in future take an even clearer lead in terms of efficiency and future technologies.”