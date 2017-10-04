© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Flir Systems receives $74.7 million contract from US Army

FLIR Systems has been awarded a USD 74.7 million firm-fixed-price order to deliver TacFLIR surveillance cameras in support of the U.S. Army EO/IR-Force Protection (FP) program. The U.S. Army will purchase the systems through Army Contracting Command, Redstone.

The units delivered under this contract will support the ongoing U.S. Army EO/IR-FP program, which provides enhanced perimeter security and force protection for U.S. troops stationed around the world, such as Iraq and Afghanistan. As part of the same program, FLIR was also awarded an USD 8.8 million contract in the third quarter 2017 to deliver other FLIR Ranger radars.



"We are honored to continue our long-standing support of the U.S. Army," said Jim Cannon, CEO and President of Flir. "This program highlights our ability to rapidly deploy our technology for critical missions and underscores FLIR's commercially developed, military qualified approach."



Flir will manufacture the systems in Wilsonville, Oregon and deliveries will begin in 2017 and be completed within one year.