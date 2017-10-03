© google Analysis | October 03, 2017
Transfer of smartphone assets and expertise from HTC to Google both strategies
HTC announced on September 21 that the company’s R&D and engineering unit that is responsible for Google’s Pixel smartphones will be officially joining Google. This deal to acquire of HTC’s talents and assets related to smartphone manufacturing is worth a total of US$1.1 billion.
TrendForce’s take on the transfer of assets and expertise from HTC to Google:
The latest deal complements the respective strategies of Google and HTC. For Google, the technologies and know-hows from HTC will expand its development capacity for mobile hardware. In the past, Google mainly worked with major smartphone makers to build and market Android devices. Google provided its software expertise, while its partner brands focused on developing the hardware. Both sides worked to their strengths, and the resulting products were the integrations of their solutions. However, technologies and design trends in the smartphone market are changing very rapidly. Google has found it necessary to assemble its own hardware team and become more proactive in the smartphone market in the recent years.
Besides raising Android’s efficiency so it stays competitive with Apple’s iOS, Google has other future plans for Android as a mobile ecosystem platform. The company wants to take advantage of the opportunities from the fields of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI). As voiced-based virtual assistants on mobile devices become more mature, Google also sees smartphones as the main medium that supports the development of AI-based solutions for smart homes and self-driving cars. Thus, Google desires to improve its hardware know-how to the level that it has for software.
The first generation of Pixel devices, which Google and HTC jointly developed, has a cumulative total production volume of nearly 2.4 million units since their market release. HTC and LG are the ODMs for the second-generation Pixel devices that will be revealed on October 4. The total production volume target for the second-generation Pixel devices is set at 3 million units.
As a smartphone vendor, HTC since last year has shifted away from offering numerous models to drive shipments. Instead, the company is now focusing on the high-end to mid-range market. This year, HTC has fewer devices on the market, but these products have higher margins. Still, the overall sales of HTC smartphones are fairly depressed. From the start of 2017 to the end of the year’s third quarter, HTC’s smartphone production volume is estimated to total around 3.5 million units, representing a sharp year-on-year decline of 64%.
The agreement with Google is not expected to have a noticeable positive effect on the production volume of HTC branded smartphones in the fourth quarter. TrendForce estimates that the total production volume of HTC branded smartphones for the entire 2017 will come to around 4 million units.
Nonetheless, the agreement is still a win-win for both parties. In the immediate term, HTC, which is known for its R&D capability, can address the need for smartphone expertise on the Google’s end. Google will obtain the valuable patents, and HTC in return gets a large injection of funding that could help turn the company’s financial situation around. HTC has already reported losses for nine consecutive quarters.
From the long-term perspective, HTC with the money from Google will concentrate on developing its VR business. There is a strong possibility that HTC will also form a closer ties with Google in the development of AR/VR applications. As for HTC’s smartphone business, it has given up a significant amount of resources for future product development. Around 70% of technological assets and R&D capability related to smartphones has been transferred to Google. This deal therefore suggests that HTC will eventually withdraw from the smartphone market on account of years of weak performances. Other than a flagship device carrying Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC, HTC right now does not appear to have other smartphones line up as next year’s offerings. TrendForce’s latest forecast puts the total production volume of HTC branded smartphones for 2018 around just 1 million units.
More Information can be found at Trendforce.
The latest deal complements the respective strategies of Google and HTC. For Google, the technologies and know-hows from HTC will expand its development capacity for mobile hardware. In the past, Google mainly worked with major smartphone makers to build and market Android devices. Google provided its software expertise, while its partner brands focused on developing the hardware. Both sides worked to their strengths, and the resulting products were the integrations of their solutions. However, technologies and design trends in the smartphone market are changing very rapidly. Google has found it necessary to assemble its own hardware team and become more proactive in the smartphone market in the recent years.
Besides raising Android’s efficiency so it stays competitive with Apple’s iOS, Google has other future plans for Android as a mobile ecosystem platform. The company wants to take advantage of the opportunities from the fields of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI). As voiced-based virtual assistants on mobile devices become more mature, Google also sees smartphones as the main medium that supports the development of AI-based solutions for smart homes and self-driving cars. Thus, Google desires to improve its hardware know-how to the level that it has for software.
The first generation of Pixel devices, which Google and HTC jointly developed, has a cumulative total production volume of nearly 2.4 million units since their market release. HTC and LG are the ODMs for the second-generation Pixel devices that will be revealed on October 4. The total production volume target for the second-generation Pixel devices is set at 3 million units.
As a smartphone vendor, HTC since last year has shifted away from offering numerous models to drive shipments. Instead, the company is now focusing on the high-end to mid-range market. This year, HTC has fewer devices on the market, but these products have higher margins. Still, the overall sales of HTC smartphones are fairly depressed. From the start of 2017 to the end of the year’s third quarter, HTC’s smartphone production volume is estimated to total around 3.5 million units, representing a sharp year-on-year decline of 64%.
The agreement with Google is not expected to have a noticeable positive effect on the production volume of HTC branded smartphones in the fourth quarter. TrendForce estimates that the total production volume of HTC branded smartphones for the entire 2017 will come to around 4 million units.
Nonetheless, the agreement is still a win-win for both parties. In the immediate term, HTC, which is known for its R&D capability, can address the need for smartphone expertise on the Google’s end. Google will obtain the valuable patents, and HTC in return gets a large injection of funding that could help turn the company’s financial situation around. HTC has already reported losses for nine consecutive quarters.
From the long-term perspective, HTC with the money from Google will concentrate on developing its VR business. There is a strong possibility that HTC will also form a closer ties with Google in the development of AR/VR applications. As for HTC’s smartphone business, it has given up a significant amount of resources for future product development. Around 70% of technological assets and R&D capability related to smartphones has been transferred to Google. This deal therefore suggests that HTC will eventually withdraw from the smartphone market on account of years of weak performances. Other than a flagship device carrying Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC, HTC right now does not appear to have other smartphones line up as next year’s offerings. TrendForce’s latest forecast puts the total production volume of HTC branded smartphones for 2018 around just 1 million units.
More Information can be found at Trendforce.
Transfer of smartphone assets and expertise from HTC to Google both... HTC announced on September 21 that the company’s R&D and engineering unit that is...
Thales Alenia Space secures design study for SMILE payload module Thales Alenia Space has recently been awarded one of three competitive studies funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) to lead the design definition of the Payload Module (PLM) for SMILE (Solar Wind Magnetospheric Ionospheric...
Thales Alenia on board South Korea's KPLO lunar orbiter Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, KARI, to deliver the communications equipment for the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter mission (KPLO), a lunar probe scheduled for launch...
Lockheed Martin and a vision for Mars Mars Base Camp is Lockheed Martin’s vision for sending humans to Mars in about a...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Dassault Systèmes to acquire Exa Corp. Dassault Systèmes has signed a definite merger agreement to acquire Burlington...
Amazon ramps up competition in smart speaker market Amazon recently announced a number of Alexa-related developments and products, only a few short weeks after the IFA 2017 tradeshow and a week prior to Google’s October 4 product announcement event, according to...
ZKW Elektronik invests in high-speed dispenser from Essemtec ZKW Elektronik GmbH, a subsidiary company of the ZKW Group, opts for a high-speed...
Elmatica adds Terho Koivisto as Country Manager in Finland Terho Koivisto former Aspocomp Manager, has been appointed as Country Manager in Finland for...
Bosch eBike Systems to takeover COBI GmbH Bosch eBike Systems, a supplier in the field of eBike drive systems, is planning to acquire...
Altus increases its technical expertise as the company grows Capital equipment distributor, Altus Group, together with its daughter company, Danutek, has...
North American PCB order growth boosts book-to-bill ratio Strong year-on-year growth in orders for north American PCB manufacturers drove the...
A real-life jetpack & USD 2 million are yours In a bid to encourage innovators to create a safe and easy-to-use personal flying devices a new...
Leoni opens its second plant in Ukraine - plans to hire 5'000 Cable manufacturer, Leoni, has officially opened its second wiring systems production in...
GomSpace to supply AISTECH with 100 Nanosatellite platforms GomSpace A/S – a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB – and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Essemtec gets massive order for Cubus storage systems Swiss manufacturer of systems for the electronic production, Essemtec AG, has received...
OSI Systems gets patient monitoring solutions order OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an order valued at approximately...
Delphi Automotive has named its post spin-off companies Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will be the names of the two focused, publicly-traded...
By 2020 more than 1.7 million new industrial robots will be installed in factories worldwide Today, the strongest growth in the robotics industry is in Asia – lead by China as the world´s number one marketplace. In 2017 robot installations are estimated to increase by 21 percent in the Asia-Australia region.
Microart adds two more high speed lines Canadian contract manufacturer, Microart Services Inc., is adding two more high-speed lines.
Rimac receives €30 million in funding - wants to add 100 employees Croatian electric vehicle technology company, Rimac Automobili, has closed a EUR 30...
Omron opens new automation center in Sweden As part of its i-Automation strategy in the Nordic region, Omron is opening a new Nordic...
Siemens and Alstom join forces to create a star player in mobility Siemens and Alstom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combine...
Aixtron provides novel deposition system to EPFL École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Lausanne (Switzerland) has purchased a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments