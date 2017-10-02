© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

ZKW Elektronik invests in high-speed dispenser from Essemtec

ZKW Elektronik GmbH, a subsidiary company of the ZKW Group, opts for a high-speed dispenser from Essemtec.

For its new electronic production site in Wiener Neustadt the Austrian based manufacturer of lighting systems for the automotive sector has invested in the dispensing unit Scorpion from Essemtec. ZKW Elektronik GmbH is a daughter company of the ZKW group, based in Wieselburg (North Austria).



The company’s focus is on front lighting, and their performance spectrum covers the development and production of lightning and electronic systems for passenger cars and lorries, as well as specific uses for motorbikes and bicycles too.



The dispense speed, of up to 100’000 dots per hour, is achieved with the Piezo jet dosing valve. It allows the jetting of fluids with a wide range of viscosity and a frequency of up to 800 Hz.