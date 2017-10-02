© Evertiq / Francis Löfvenholm

Elmatica adds Terho Koivisto as Country Manager in Finland

Terho Koivisto former Aspocomp Manager, has been appointed as Country Manager in Finland for Elmatica.

Terho Koivisto, will together with the Elmatica’s international Sales Department, contribute to further strengthen the company’s position in the industry of printed circuits.



“We are delighted to have Koivisto onboard. His broad experience from Aspocomp, from production, quality, logistics, design, technical support and sales in relation to high-end technology, prototypes and volume production, will strengthen our position and capabilities. His expertise from the Finnish market is a valuable asset to us,” says CEO of Elmatica Didrik Bech.



During the last six years Elmatica has expanded to new industries and countries. The company has established local offices in Poland, France, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and now Finland.



“You might say it was about time to change territory after 25 years with Aspocomp. I am grateful for all the years with knowledgeable colleagues, but at the same time very satisfied to now be a part of Elmatica,” says newly apponited Country Manager, Terho Koivisto. “I believe my knowledge of the Finnish market and experience with PCB since the early nineties, will strengthen our market position in Finland further.”