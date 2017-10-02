© Bosch Electronics Production | October 02, 2017
Bosch eBike Systems to takeover COBI GmbH
Bosch eBike Systems, a supplier in the field of eBike drive systems, is planning to acquire the Frankfurt am Main-based connected-biking start-up COBI.
Founded in 2014, COBI GmbH offers eBikers and cyclists the opportunity to use their smartphone as a control, infotainment and display unit.
"The acquisition of COBI GmbH provides the ideal opportunity to expand the product portfolio of Bosch eBike Systems in the area of connected products and services. COBI offers the necessary expertise and experience, as well as the appropriate technologies for a successful partnership," says Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems. The parties have agreed not to disclose the acquisition price. The transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.
COBI's products and its technology platform aims to make biking more connected and smarter. COBI offers services such as navigation, music, telephony and fitness.
"With Bosch as a strategic partner, we see huge scope for worldwide growth in the area of digitally connected products and services in the bike environment. For us, this is undoubtedly a significant step into the future".
While a few years ago, the cycle sector was largely focused on mechanical and analogue products, these are now becoming increasingly electric and digital. COBI's offerings are largely aimed at the growing target group which uses their smartphone in many areas of daily life and also when cycling. COBI’s solution solves issues of limited smartphone battery life; and In the background of the product portfolio, a technology platform of cloud, apps, services and firmware has evolved.
"The acquisition of COBI GmbH provides the ideal opportunity to expand the product portfolio of Bosch eBike Systems in the area of connected products and services. COBI offers the necessary expertise and experience, as well as the appropriate technologies for a successful partnership," says Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems. The parties have agreed not to disclose the acquisition price. The transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.
COBI's products and its technology platform aims to make biking more connected and smarter. COBI offers services such as navigation, music, telephony and fitness.
"With Bosch as a strategic partner, we see huge scope for worldwide growth in the area of digitally connected products and services in the bike environment. For us, this is undoubtedly a significant step into the future".
While a few years ago, the cycle sector was largely focused on mechanical and analogue products, these are now becoming increasingly electric and digital. COBI's offerings are largely aimed at the growing target group which uses their smartphone in many areas of daily life and also when cycling. COBI’s solution solves issues of limited smartphone battery life; and In the background of the product portfolio, a technology platform of cloud, apps, services and firmware has evolved.
ZKW Elektronik invests in high-speed dispenser from Essemtec ZKW Elektronik GmbH, a subsidiary company of the ZKW Group, opts for a high-speed...
Elmatica adds Terho Koivisto as Country Manager in Finland Terho Koivisto former Aspocomp Manager, has been appointed as Country Manager in Finland for...
Bosch eBike Systems to takeover COBI GmbH Bosch eBike Systems, a supplier in the field of eBike drive systems, is planning to acquire...
Altus increases its technical expertise as the company grows Capital equipment distributor, Altus Group, together with its daughter company, Danutek, has...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
North American PCB order growth boosts book-to-bill ratio Strong year-on-year growth in orders for north American PCB manufacturers drove the...
A real-life jetpack & USD 2 million are yours In a bid to encourage innovators to create a safe and easy-to-use personal flying devices a new...
Leoni opens its second plant in Ukraine - plans to hire 5'000 Cable manufacturer, Leoni, has officially opened its second wiring systems production in...
GomSpace to supply AISTECH with 100 Nanosatellite platforms GomSpace A/S – a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB – and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Essemtec gets massive order for Cubus storage systems Swiss manufacturer of systems for the electronic production, Essemtec AG, has received...
OSI Systems gets patient monitoring solutions order OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an order valued at approximately...
Delphi Automotive has named its post spin-off companies Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will be the names of the two focused, publicly-traded...
By 2020 more than 1.7 million new industrial robots will be installed in factories worldwide Today, the strongest growth in the robotics industry is in Asia – lead by China as the world´s number one marketplace. In 2017 robot installations are estimated to increase by 21 percent in the Asia-Australia region.
Microart adds two more high speed lines Canadian contract manufacturer, Microart Services Inc., is adding two more high-speed lines.
Rimac receives €30 million in funding - wants to add 100 employees Croatian electric vehicle technology company, Rimac Automobili, has closed a EUR 30...
Omron opens new automation center in Sweden As part of its i-Automation strategy in the Nordic region, Omron is opening a new Nordic...
Siemens and Alstom join forces to create a star player in mobility Siemens and Alstom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combine...
Aixtron provides novel deposition system to EPFL École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Lausanne (Switzerland) has purchased a...
Identco opens second facility in Mexico To better serve customers in one of Mexico’s fastest growing industrial areas, Identco has...
Helukabel opens office in Brazil and Mexico Helukabel GmbH, a global manufacturer and supplier of cable, wires and assembly...
Rheinmetall Automotive to deliver heater/cooler modules for electric buses Pierburg GmbH, Neuss, which belongs to first-tier auto-industry supplier...
Seamus Grady to head Fabrinet as CEO Fabrinet has appointed Seamus Grady as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of...
Kone is looking to lay off 1'000 staff According to initial estimates, the measures of the now introduced restructuring...
SMS – Smart Made Simple ends financial year on positive note September 30, 2017 marks the end of fiscal 2017 for UK-based EMS-provider SMS. As they close...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments