© altus Electronics Production | October 02, 2017
Altus increases its technical expertise as the company grows
Capital equipment distributor, Altus Group, together with its daughter company, Danutek, has added to its team of technical experts to enhance its support in Europe.
As the company expands, a more comprehensive portfolio of technical equipment is being adopted requiring high levels of technical knowledge to maintain. Altus took the decision to employ a further four members of staff carefully chosen for their experience within the industry.
“All of Altus and Danutek’s 35 staff have many years industry production and test experience, with 30 having formal engineering qualifications to ensure we can offer the knowledge required to guarantee an unrivalled service,” said Richard Booth, managing director of Altus.
“With the installation of more varied and highly technical equipment, there are now 21 after sales support staff employed to ensure all enquiries are supported. Whilst the sales team has remained constant, Altus has recently felt that adding to the team would give key customers a better understanding and overview of new and improved products.
Altus has not only expanded the team in the UK, but added to the Hungarian, Romanian and Bulgarian sales teams, who are part of Danutek.
“All of Altus and Danutek’s 35 staff have many years industry production and test experience, with 30 having formal engineering qualifications to ensure we can offer the knowledge required to guarantee an unrivalled service,” said Richard Booth, managing director of Altus.
“With the installation of more varied and highly technical equipment, there are now 21 after sales support staff employed to ensure all enquiries are supported. Whilst the sales team has remained constant, Altus has recently felt that adding to the team would give key customers a better understanding and overview of new and improved products.
Altus has not only expanded the team in the UK, but added to the Hungarian, Romanian and Bulgarian sales teams, who are part of Danutek.
ZKW Elektronik invests in high-speed dispenser from Essemtec ZKW Elektronik GmbH, a subsidiary company of the ZKW Group, opts for a high-speed...
Elmatica adds Terho Koivisto as Country Manager in Finland Terho Koivisto former Aspocomp Manager, has been appointed as Country Manager in Finland for...
Bosch eBike Systems to takeover COBI GmbH Bosch eBike Systems, a supplier in the field of eBike drive systems, is planning to acquire...
Altus increases its technical expertise as the company grows Capital equipment distributor, Altus Group, together with its daughter company, Danutek, has...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
North American PCB order growth boosts book-to-bill ratio Strong year-on-year growth in orders for north American PCB manufacturers drove the...
A real-life jetpack & USD 2 million are yours In a bid to encourage innovators to create a safe and easy-to-use personal flying devices a new...
Leoni opens its second plant in Ukraine - plans to hire 5'000 Cable manufacturer, Leoni, has officially opened its second wiring systems production in...
GomSpace to supply AISTECH with 100 Nanosatellite platforms GomSpace A/S – a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB – and the Spanish company AISTECH have...
Essemtec gets massive order for Cubus storage systems Swiss manufacturer of systems for the electronic production, Essemtec AG, has received...
OSI Systems gets patient monitoring solutions order OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an order valued at approximately...
Delphi Automotive has named its post spin-off companies Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will be the names of the two focused, publicly-traded...
By 2020 more than 1.7 million new industrial robots will be installed in factories worldwide Today, the strongest growth in the robotics industry is in Asia – lead by China as the world´s number one marketplace. In 2017 robot installations are estimated to increase by 21 percent in the Asia-Australia region.
Microart adds two more high speed lines Canadian contract manufacturer, Microart Services Inc., is adding two more high-speed lines.
Rimac receives €30 million in funding - wants to add 100 employees Croatian electric vehicle technology company, Rimac Automobili, has closed a EUR 30...
Omron opens new automation center in Sweden As part of its i-Automation strategy in the Nordic region, Omron is opening a new Nordic...
Siemens and Alstom join forces to create a star player in mobility Siemens and Alstom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combine...
Aixtron provides novel deposition system to EPFL École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Lausanne (Switzerland) has purchased a...
Identco opens second facility in Mexico To better serve customers in one of Mexico’s fastest growing industrial areas, Identco has...
Helukabel opens office in Brazil and Mexico Helukabel GmbH, a global manufacturer and supplier of cable, wires and assembly...
Rheinmetall Automotive to deliver heater/cooler modules for electric buses Pierburg GmbH, Neuss, which belongs to first-tier auto-industry supplier...
Seamus Grady to head Fabrinet as CEO Fabrinet has appointed Seamus Grady as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of...
Kone is looking to lay off 1'000 staff According to initial estimates, the measures of the now introduced restructuring...
SMS – Smart Made Simple ends financial year on positive note September 30, 2017 marks the end of fiscal 2017 for UK-based EMS-provider SMS. As they close...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments