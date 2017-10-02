© altus

Altus increases its technical expertise as the company grows

Capital equipment distributor, Altus Group, together with its daughter company, Danutek, has added to its team of technical experts to enhance its support in Europe.

As the company expands, a more comprehensive portfolio of technical equipment is being adopted requiring high levels of technical knowledge to maintain. Altus took the decision to employ a further four members of staff carefully chosen for their experience within the industry.



“All of Altus and Danutek’s 35 staff have many years industry production and test experience, with 30 having formal engineering qualifications to ensure we can offer the knowledge required to guarantee an unrivalled service,” said Richard Booth, managing director of Altus.



“With the installation of more varied and highly technical equipment, there are now 21 after sales support staff employed to ensure all enquiries are supported. Whilst the sales team has remained constant, Altus has recently felt that adding to the team would give key customers a better understanding and overview of new and improved products.



Altus has not only expanded the team in the UK, but added to the Hungarian, Romanian and Bulgarian sales teams, who are part of Danutek.