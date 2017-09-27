© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Identco opens second facility in Mexico

To better serve customers in one of Mexico’s fastest growing industrial areas, Identco has opened a Regional Operations Center (ROC) in Juarez.

The ROC is an integral part of Identco’s global strategy and will support growing customer demand. Services provided in Juarez include warehousing, logistics, Thermal Transfer print services and technical assistance.



“I am extremely pleased to announce the opening of our latest Regional Operations Center in Juarez, Mexico. This new location is of strategic importance to Identco and will enable us to provide extremely high levels of service and technical assistance to our customer base in Juarez,” said Identco Chief Operating Office Victor Holbein.