Kone is looking to lay off 1'000 staff

According to initial estimates, the measures of the now introduced restructuring program could result in the reduction of approximately 1'000 jobs globally over the three-year-period ending in 2020.

The program is estimated to generate annual cost savings of around EUR 100 million. The cost savings are expected to be achieved gradually with full impact from the end of 2020 onwards.



"Ability to drive change and to renew ourselves has always been a key success factor for KONE. In a world where the pace of change is accelerating, this is more crucial than ever," says Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO. "We have good momentum with the new strategy, and I'm confident that with the planned actions we will be best placed to win with our customers".