Northvolt partners with ABB on European battery production
ABB and Northvolt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a supply and technology partnership, including products and services for Northvolt’s lithium-ion battery factory and close collaboration on development of battery solutions and R&D activities.
Northvolt plans to build one of Europe’s largest lithium-ion battery factory in Sweden. Supported by ABB’s industrial automation expertise, integrating robotics, machine and factory automation, electrification and ABB Ability, the factory aims to supply European customers in the automotive and key industries with customisable battery solutions. The factory is expected to start production in 2020; a demonstration-line will be ready by 2019.
“The world is moving quickly towards electrification. We want to enable this transition by building the largest, cutting-edge lithium-ion battery factory on the European continent and producing the world’s greenest batteries. ABB is at the forefront of the electrification, and we are delighted to have them on-board as strategic partner, key supplier and investor”, said Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt.
“We see great potential in partnering with Northvolt to develop environmental friendly solutions for utilities, industry as well as infrastructure & transportation. This is a true milestone for us and our customers in our aim for a fossil fuel free society, especially here in Sweden”, says Johan Söderström, MD ABB Sweden.
