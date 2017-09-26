© Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Automotive to deliver heater/cooler modules for electric buses

Pierburg GmbH, Neuss, which belongs to first-tier auto-industry supplier Rheinmetall Automotive, has, with its first small-series contract, launched the marketing of a newly developed heater/cooler module for electric vehicles.

Pierburg will deliver a first small series of modules to the Dutch bus manufacturer VDL Bus & Coach, which belongs to the VDL Groep in Eindhoven, that employs a workforce of 16,000 in 19 countries and generates annual sales of EUR 3.2 billion (2016). VDL Bus & Coach will install the module in its minibus VDL MidCity Electric to be launched in 2018. The 8-meter vehicle is intended for zero-emission, low-noise passenger transport in city centers as well as for services in thinly populated regions.



The heat pumps ordered by VDL will be delivered before the end of the year. The units of the small series are being assembled at the Neckarsulm location.