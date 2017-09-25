© hannu viitanen / dreamstime.com

Salcomp inaugurates a new Guigang factory in China

Salcomp is expanding its operations in China and has opened a new factory in Guigang, Guangxi autonomous region. Construction of the Guigang factory site started in June 2016. The campus area consists of a production plant, warehouse, office premises and dormitories, with more than 85'000 square metres in total.

The annual production capacity of the Guigang plant will gradually reach 350 million, and as a result, Salcomp’s total capacity will increase to over 600 million devices. The Guigang plant will be the biggest single factory of the Salcomp Group, providing thousands of new jobs in the region. The factory currently employs around 1'000 people and by the end of 2018, the number of employees is estimated to be around 5'500.



"Building the new Guigang plant has been an important strategic decision to Salcomp. It strengthens our global presence and capacity, and caters to our rapid growth, as well as helps to raise the efficiency and long term competitiveness of our power supplies production", says Salcomp’s President & CEO Markku Hangasjärvi. "Salcomp has now six production plants, two in China, three in India and one in Brazil. The Guigang factory is the third new factory that Salcomp has opened within a year. We inaugurated a new production plant in Noida, Northern India in October 2016 and started production in our second factory in Chennai, Southern India in June this year."



The Guigang facility started production at the end of June 2017. In Guigang, Salcomp manufactures adapters and chargers for smartphones and other electronic devices, as well as later for wireless charging solutions. The most important market area is China, which is accounting for more than 70 percent of the world’s smartphone production. Products will also be exported e.g. to Malaysia, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Europe and the United States.



"We first started contract manufacturing of power supplies in China in 1998, and in 2002 established our first production plant in Shenzhen. In recent years, Salcomp’s growth has been strong creating a need to increase our capacity in China and globally. Additionally, we are convinced that Guigang is a long-term solution to maintain our competitiveness within our industry. Our aim is also to help our current material suppliers to expand their operations in Guigang and Guangxi region and together build a very strong ecosystem, creating a win-win situation for all parties", says Markku Hangasjärvi.