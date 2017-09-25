© hannu viitanen / dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 25, 2017
Salcomp inaugurates a new Guigang factory in China
Salcomp is expanding its operations in China and has opened a new factory in Guigang, Guangxi autonomous region. Construction of the Guigang factory site started in June 2016. The campus area consists of a production plant, warehouse, office premises and dormitories, with more than 85'000 square metres in total.
The annual production capacity of the Guigang plant will gradually reach 350 million, and as a result, Salcomp’s total capacity will increase to over 600 million devices. The Guigang plant will be the biggest single factory of the Salcomp Group, providing thousands of new jobs in the region. The factory currently employs around 1'000 people and by the end of 2018, the number of employees is estimated to be around 5'500.
"Building the new Guigang plant has been an important strategic decision to Salcomp. It strengthens our global presence and capacity, and caters to our rapid growth, as well as helps to raise the efficiency and long term competitiveness of our power supplies production", says Salcomp’s President & CEO Markku Hangasjärvi. "Salcomp has now six production plants, two in China, three in India and one in Brazil. The Guigang factory is the third new factory that Salcomp has opened within a year. We inaugurated a new production plant in Noida, Northern India in October 2016 and started production in our second factory in Chennai, Southern India in June this year."
The Guigang facility started production at the end of June 2017. In Guigang, Salcomp manufactures adapters and chargers for smartphones and other electronic devices, as well as later for wireless charging solutions. The most important market area is China, which is accounting for more than 70 percent of the world’s smartphone production. Products will also be exported e.g. to Malaysia, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Europe and the United States.
"We first started contract manufacturing of power supplies in China in 1998, and in 2002 established our first production plant in Shenzhen. In recent years, Salcomp’s growth has been strong creating a need to increase our capacity in China and globally. Additionally, we are convinced that Guigang is a long-term solution to maintain our competitiveness within our industry. Our aim is also to help our current material suppliers to expand their operations in Guigang and Guangxi region and together build a very strong ecosystem, creating a win-win situation for all parties", says Markku Hangasjärvi.
"Building the new Guigang plant has been an important strategic decision to Salcomp. It strengthens our global presence and capacity, and caters to our rapid growth, as well as helps to raise the efficiency and long term competitiveness of our power supplies production", says Salcomp’s President & CEO Markku Hangasjärvi. "Salcomp has now six production plants, two in China, three in India and one in Brazil. The Guigang factory is the third new factory that Salcomp has opened within a year. We inaugurated a new production plant in Noida, Northern India in October 2016 and started production in our second factory in Chennai, Southern India in June this year."
The Guigang facility started production at the end of June 2017. In Guigang, Salcomp manufactures adapters and chargers for smartphones and other electronic devices, as well as later for wireless charging solutions. The most important market area is China, which is accounting for more than 70 percent of the world’s smartphone production. Products will also be exported e.g. to Malaysia, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Europe and the United States.
"We first started contract manufacturing of power supplies in China in 1998, and in 2002 established our first production plant in Shenzhen. In recent years, Salcomp’s growth has been strong creating a need to increase our capacity in China and globally. Additionally, we are convinced that Guigang is a long-term solution to maintain our competitiveness within our industry. Our aim is also to help our current material suppliers to expand their operations in Guigang and Guangxi region and together build a very strong ecosystem, creating a win-win situation for all parties", says Markku Hangasjärvi.
Top10 EMS-provider in the Nordic Region In the run up to TEC Lund, where Reed Electronics Research will present its annual strategic analysis of the European EMS industry, the market analyst has released its provisional ranking of the Top10 Nordic EMS providers...
Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz form joint venture Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have signed a notarised article of agreement for a joint...
A123 Systems invests in solid state battery technology A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and...
IQE extends production of 6-inch VCSEL Aixtron received a multiple MOCVD system order from IQE plc (UK); to be installed at the...
Salcomp inaugurates a new Guigang factory in China Salcomp is expanding its operations in China and has opened a new factory in...
NASA tech aids search following Mexico quake An emergency responder in Mexico City carries an orange case holding a radar instrument...
Harju Elekter wants to expand in Sweden AS Harju Elekter started negotiations with the Swedish company SEBAB AB, specialised...
Linde LienHwa invests in local production Linde LienHwa, a member of The Linde Group and a supplier of gases and chemicals to the...
Cirtronics installs high performance x-ray inspection solution Nordson DAGE has been selected by Cirtronics for its Quadra 5 flexible X-ray inspection...
Electrolube opens R&D centre in China Things are moving along for the manufacturer of electro-chemicals. Electrolube...
ebm-papst completes second construction phase Manufacturer of fans and motors, ebm-papst, has completed the second...
World PCB market Up in 2016 says IPC World PCB production reached an estimated USD 58.2 billion in 2016, up 2.2 percent in real terms, while North American PCB production decreased a mere 0.1 percent, according to IPC’s World PCB Production Report for the Year...
Benetel opens its first international office Benetel Ltd, an Irish provider of 4G/ LTE wireless radio solutions for the telecommunications...
Kraken awarded a new robotics contract Kraken Robotics’ subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. has been awarded a contract valued...
Texcel's selective soldering investment will soon arrive UK-based CEM Texcel Technology says that later this month the company will receive...
TMC to focus on catching up to Samsung in 3D-NAND production capacity Toshiba just announced that the company has agreed to sell its memory business, Toshiba...
Mahle acquires share of diagnostics specialist Brain Bee The Mahle Group has agreed on a strategic minority participation in Brain Bee, a manufacturer of...
Google and HTC enters a $1.1 billion cooperation agreement Google and HTC Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement under which certain HTC employees – many of whom are already working with Google to develop Pixel smartphones – will join Google.
CommScope opens new Advanced Technology Centre in Belgium CommScope has opened a new advanced manufacturing technology centre at its Kessel...
Saab receives order for surface radar system Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the...
Heraeus Electronics has opened its new SMT Applications Lab Heraeus Electronics has officially opened its new SMT Applications Lab at the company’s facility in...
BAE Systems closes shop in Denmark British defence-, and security company, BAE Systems is planning to shut down its...
Kongsberg extends partnership with Thales During the DSEi Exhibition in London last week, the two defence companies, Kongsberg...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments