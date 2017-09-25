© andreypopov / dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter wants to expand in Sweden

AS Harju Elekter started negotiations with the Swedish company SEBAB AB, specialised in MV/LV power and distribution solutions for the construction, infrastructure and renewable energy sector.

The company is headquartered in Malmö with its sales, production, warehouse and service units. Company branch offices are also located in Stockholm, Borlänge and elsewhere in Sweden. In 2016, the company’s turnover amounted to EUR 12.0 million.



Harju Elekter Group has been active on the Swedish market since 2011, delivering substations and industrial automation solutions to Swedish clients. As a result of the cooperation, new prospective market segments are being identified in Sweden. Successful negotiations may lead to the acquisition of the company’s shares.