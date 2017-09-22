© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 22, 2017
Cirtronics installs high performance x-ray inspection solution
Nordson DAGE has been selected by Cirtronics for its Quadra 5 flexible X-ray inspection solution. Cirtronics is a contract manufacturer located in Southern New Hampshire.
David Patterson, Chief Operating Officer at Cirtronics Corporation commented, “We’re excited to add the Quadra 5 to our manufacturing inspection capabilities. Adding the Quadra 5 provides us with additional flexibility in selecting the optimum inspection method to meet each customer’s requirements. This is part of our Precision Engagement® approach where we tailor everything we do to the needs of each customer.”
Patterson continues, “Cirtronics uses X-ray inspection as a process monitor and indicator in our SMT assembly operations. Moving from our current 2D platform to the Nordson DAGE Quadra 5 considerably raises the bar for us. The Quadra will help us increase throughput with its advanced feature detection and allows the operator to quickly focus on results.”
