Cirtronics installs high performance x-ray inspection solution

Nordson DAGE has been selected by Cirtronics for its Quadra 5 flexible X-ray inspection solution. Cirtronics is a contract manufacturer located in Southern New Hampshire.

David Patterson, Chief Operating Officer at Cirtronics Corporation commented, “We’re excited to add the Quadra 5 to our manufacturing inspection capabilities. Adding the Quadra 5 provides us with additional flexibility in selecting the optimum inspection method to meet each customer’s requirements. This is part of our Precision Engagement® approach where we tailor everything we do to the needs of each customer.”



Patterson continues, “Cirtronics uses X-ray inspection as a process monitor and indicator in our SMT assembly operations. Moving from our current 2D platform to the Nordson DAGE Quadra 5 considerably raises the bar for us. The Quadra will help us increase throughput with its advanced feature detection and allows the operator to quickly focus on results.”