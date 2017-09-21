© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Mahle acquires share of diagnostics specialist Brain Bee

The Mahle Group has agreed on a strategic minority participation in Brain Bee, a manufacturer of automotive workshop equipment.

Mahle acquires a 20% participation in Brain Bee, Mahle is thereby expanding its expertise in vehicle diagnostics, emission management, air conditioning service, and fluid management.



Brain Bee AG, founded in Parma/Italy in 2001, specializes in the development and production of diagnostic equipment and software, air conditioning service equipment, and vehicle exhaust analysis. Especially in the field of diagnostics and air conditioning service.



“Brain Bee is the ideal partner to further develop our services for automotive workshops,” says Olaf Henning, Managing Director of Mahle Aftermarket GmbH. “The company has extensive expertise in electronics and software. With our collaboration in development and production, we are strengthening our position as a solutions provider for workshop equipment, a business segment with great potential.”



“Our partnership with Mahle allows us to respond effectively to the challenges of a global market and to reap the full benefit of our research and development work in recent years. As a result, we continue asserting ourselves as a leader in technological innovations,” says Carlo Rocchi, CEO of Brain Bee AG. “We intend to carry on in this direction, in order to deliver innovative solutions to the workshop supply chain together. After several years of successful business collaboration, we have decided to take our partnership to the next level with Mahle becoming a shareholder.”