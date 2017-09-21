© andreypopov dreamstime.com General | September 21, 2017
Mahle acquires share of diagnostics specialist Brain Bee
The Mahle Group has agreed on a strategic minority participation in Brain Bee, a manufacturer of automotive workshop equipment.
Mahle acquires a 20% participation in Brain Bee, Mahle is thereby expanding its expertise in vehicle diagnostics, emission management, air conditioning service, and fluid management.
Brain Bee AG, founded in Parma/Italy in 2001, specializes in the development and production of diagnostic equipment and software, air conditioning service equipment, and vehicle exhaust analysis. Especially in the field of diagnostics and air conditioning service.
“Brain Bee is the ideal partner to further develop our services for automotive workshops,” says Olaf Henning, Managing Director of Mahle Aftermarket GmbH. “The company has extensive expertise in electronics and software. With our collaboration in development and production, we are strengthening our position as a solutions provider for workshop equipment, a business segment with great potential.”
“Our partnership with Mahle allows us to respond effectively to the challenges of a global market and to reap the full benefit of our research and development work in recent years. As a result, we continue asserting ourselves as a leader in technological innovations,” says Carlo Rocchi, CEO of Brain Bee AG. “We intend to carry on in this direction, in order to deliver innovative solutions to the workshop supply chain together. After several years of successful business collaboration, we have decided to take our partnership to the next level with Mahle becoming a shareholder.”
Brain Bee AG, founded in Parma/Italy in 2001, specializes in the development and production of diagnostic equipment and software, air conditioning service equipment, and vehicle exhaust analysis. Especially in the field of diagnostics and air conditioning service.
“Brain Bee is the ideal partner to further develop our services for automotive workshops,” says Olaf Henning, Managing Director of Mahle Aftermarket GmbH. “The company has extensive expertise in electronics and software. With our collaboration in development and production, we are strengthening our position as a solutions provider for workshop equipment, a business segment with great potential.”
“Our partnership with Mahle allows us to respond effectively to the challenges of a global market and to reap the full benefit of our research and development work in recent years. As a result, we continue asserting ourselves as a leader in technological innovations,” says Carlo Rocchi, CEO of Brain Bee AG. “We intend to carry on in this direction, in order to deliver innovative solutions to the workshop supply chain together. After several years of successful business collaboration, we have decided to take our partnership to the next level with Mahle becoming a shareholder.”
Kraken awarded a new robotics contract Kraken Robotics’ subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. has been awarded a contract valued...
Texcel's selective soldering investment will soon arrive UK-based CEM Texcel Technology says that later this month the company will receive...
TMC to focus on catching up to Samsung in 3D-NAND production capacity Toshiba just announced that the company has agreed to sell its memory business, Toshiba...
Mahle acquires share of diagnostics specialist Brain Bee The Mahle Group has agreed on a strategic minority participation in Brain Bee, a manufacturer of...
Google and HTC enters a $1.1 billion cooperation agreement Google and HTC Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement under which certain HTC employees – many of whom are already working with Google to develop Pixel smartphones – will join Google.
CommScope opens new Advanced Technology Centre in Belgium CommScope has opened a new advanced manufacturing technology centre at its Kessel...
Saab receives order for surface radar system Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the...
Heraeus Electronics has opened its new SMT Applications Lab Heraeus Electronics has officially opened its new SMT Applications Lab at the company’s facility in...
BAE Systems closes shop in Denmark British defence-, and security company, BAE Systems is planning to shut down its...
Kongsberg extends partnership with Thales During the DSEi Exhibition in London last week, the two defence companies, Kongsberg...
Mazor Robotics surgical assurance platform receives CE approval Surgical robotic systems supplier, Mazor Robotics Ltd. has received CE Mark approval...
PCT International expands US manufacturing to meet demand PCT International, Inc. has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to...
GPV invests millions in new capacity extensions In the first half of 2017, Danish electronics manufacturer GPV, saw its revenues increase with...
Melecs takes a step towards Industry 4.0 with Aegis The business division industry a division of Melecs Holding GmbH, a European-based...
Kreisel Electric relies on Dassault to accelerate business growth Dassault Systèmes says that electric mobility startup Kreisel Electric selected the...
BASF to acquire Solvay’s global polyamide business BASF and Solvay have signed an agreement related to the sale of Solvay’s integrated polyamide...
Knorr-Bremse withdraws its offer for Haldex Knorr-Bremse made this decision following the decision of the Swedish Securities Council...
Made in America – by Foxconn It's official, Governor Scott Walker has signed the Wisconn Valley Special Session Bill into law, paving the way for construction of Foxconn’s USD 10 billion manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin.
Siemens China to lead the company's global R&D in autonomous robotics A global research community will focus on the research and development of new...
Northrop Grumman to acquire Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion Northrop Grumman will acquire Orbital ATK for approximately USD 7.8 billion in cash, plus the assumption of USD 1.4 billion in net debt. Orbital ATK shareholders will receive all-cash consideration of USD 134.50 per share.
Bringing back iPhones headphone jack - in China Remember Scott Allen, the man who decided to try and build his own iPhone entirely from parts he bought in the public cell phone parts markets in China? Well, he’s at it again.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments