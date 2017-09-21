© google Electronics Production | September 21, 2017
Google and HTC enters a $1.1 billion cooperation agreement
Google and HTC Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement under which certain HTC employees – many of whom are already working with Google to develop Pixel smartphones – will join Google.
HTC will receive USD 1.1 billion in cash from Google as part of the transaction. Separately, Google will receive a non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property.
In a press release HTC says that the agreement also supports the company’s continued branded smartphone strategy, and will enable a more streamlined product portfolio. HTC will continue to have engineering talent, which is currently working on the next flagship phone, following the launch of the HTC U11 earlier this year.
For Google, this agreement further reinforces its commitment to smartphones and overall investment in its emerging hardware business. In addition to the experienced team of professionals, Google will continue to have access to HTC’s IP to support the Pixel smartphone family. Additionally, this agreement also represents a significant investment by Google in Taiwan as a key innovation and technology hub.
“As a pioneer of the smartphone market, we are very proud of our history of innovation. Our unmatched smartphone value chain, including our IP portfolio, and world-class talent and system integration capabilities, have supported Google in bolstering the Android market,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC. “This agreement is a brilliant next step in our longstanding partnership, enabling Google to supercharge their hardware business while ensuring continued innovation within our HTC smartphone and VIVE virtual reality businesses. We believe HTC is well positioned to maintain our rich legacy of innovation and realize the potential of a new generation of connected products and services.”
“HTC has been a longtime partner of Google and has created some of the most beautiful, premium devices on the market,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Hardware at Google. “We're excited and can't wait to welcome members of the HTC team who will be joining Google to fuel further innovation and future product development in consumer hardware.”
