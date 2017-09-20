© heraeus Electronics Production | September 20, 2017
One of the many highlights of the new lab is its climate-controlled clean room. With the ability to match customer environmental conditions regardless of region, meaning that the company is able to systematically optimise associated processes and develop products to better match customer requirements, the company states in a press release.
This facility is the fifth site of a global network of regional labs, which are located in key markets to provide customers with direct access to Heraeus technical support. The aim with the SMT Customer Applications Lab in West Conshohocken is to enable Heraeus to work collaboratively with customers to resolve specific performance challenges, manage joint development projects and support the design and simulation of processes.
“This investment is based on our two most important guiding principles: innovation and partnership,” said Frank Stietz, President of Heraeus Electronics. He added, “North America is a key market for us. Having a local lab will allow customers to easily tap into our technologies and technical experts to solve their most complex systems and materials challenges, as well as help them capitalize on innovation opportunities.”
Heraeus Electronics has opened its new SMT Applications Lab
Heraeus Electronics has officially opened its new SMT Applications Lab at the company’s facility in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
The multi-million dollar investment includes a complete in-line automated SMT assembly line that customers can utilise to optimise processes, collaborate on product development and conduct trouble-shooting on industry issues.
The Lab provides a range of testing capabilities, including:
- Product/process defect analysis, root-cause & corrective action (RCCA)
- SEM/EDX Spectroscopy – (Scanning Electron Microscopy with Energy Dispersive X-Ray)
- FTIR – Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
- TGA – Thermo gravimetric Analysis
- DSC – Differential Scanning Calorimetry
- Die-penetration testing, cross-sectioning, CT-X-Ray
- Pull & Sheer testing, wire-bond testing
- Cross Sectioning & analysis
- Stress and strain analysis
The lab also includes equipment to provide a high level of support, including:
- ASM Assembly Systems’ DEK Horizon Printer
- Parmi SIGMAx Blue, Solder Paste Inspection
- Assembly Systems' E by SIPlace placement platform
- Dage Sheer Tester
- Rehm 10 zone reflow oven
