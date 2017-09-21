© Saab

Saab receives order for surface radar system

Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the Giraffe 1X surface radar system. Due to confidentiality arrangement with the customer, Saab will release no further details of this order.

“This Giraffe 1X contract further underlines Saab’s position as a supplier of world-leading protection against a wide range of air threats. Saab’s new generation of highly mobile surface radars is what defence forces around the world are asking for,” says Anders Linder, head of Surface Radar Solutions within Saab Business Area Surveillance.



Giraffe 1X is a flexible and agile 3D active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, featuring the latest in Saab's radar technology, including gallium nitride (GaN) circuits. Compact and lightweight with unparalleled performance, Giraffe 1X is suited for changing needs and mobile forces. The complete radar is portable and can be

transported on a pickup truck-sized vehicle