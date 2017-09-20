© Mazor robotics

Mazor Robotics surgical assurance platform receives CE approval

Surgical robotic systems supplier, Mazor Robotics Ltd. has received CE Mark approval for its Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform.

The CE Mark allows Mazor and its commercial partner, Medtronic, to market the Mazor X in the European Union, as well as other countries that recognise the CE Mark.



“Receipt of the CE Mark is an important step in our plan to expand the patient, surgeon and hospital benefits of the Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform to the European market,” said Ori Hadomi, Mazor's Chief Executive Officer. “Our commercial partner for the Mazor X, Medtronic, will be responsible for marketing and selling the system in Europe and we look forward to working with them to ensure a successful launch.”