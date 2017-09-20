© Kongsberg

Kongsberg extends partnership with Thales

During the DSEi Exhibition in London last week, the two defence companies, Kongsberg and Thales signed an extension of their cooperation agreement for the British market for remote weapon stations (RWS).

The two companies first teamed up in 2007 to leverage each other’s streghnts and experience to offer high performance, high quality systems within the British Defence Forces.



“This partnership has enabled both companies to further develop and provide the best possible solutions for the British Armed Forces”, said Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems in a press release.



“Strong, reliable partners are critical for our continued success and we are extremely pleased to extend our cooperation with Thales in the UK. Thales’ portfolio includes, among many other things, high performance and cost effective sensor solutions, weather stations, C2 capabilities, and GVA compatibility,” he continued.



The two companies are committed to work exclusively together, collaboratively, to develop and deliver remote weapon systems for additional opportunities in the United Kingdom.



Steve Lockley, Director of Thales UK’s Optronics and Missile Electronics business said “As the leading Vehicle and Mission System integrator in the UK, Thales is delighted to continue its long-standing relationship with Kongsberg, the world’s leading Remote Weapons Station supplier. Together we will be able to meet any UK requirement for cost effective Vehicle/RWS solutions with integrated high performance electro-optical sensors.”