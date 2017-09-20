TS PCB Techno-Service S.A. introduces Integr8tor

TS PCB Techno-Service S.A., a PCB manufacturer based in Gdansk, Poland, has recently invested in Integr8tor, Ucamco's sales and engineering server solution.

“Integr8tor will boost our pre-order and pre-production productivity, delivering a faster and more accurate service to our clients. With Integrator, incoming client data is automatically downloaded and analyzed within minutes, enabling sales to respond quickly with accurate quotes, issues that have arisen with the data, or requests for further clarification,” explains Mr. Dariusz Załęski, PhD, CAM Support Manager of TS PCB Techno-Service S.A.