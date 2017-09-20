© pct international

PCT International expands US manufacturing to meet demand

PCT International, Inc. has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to meet global supply chain demands.

“The multi-million dollar investment has increased PCT’s coaxial cable manufacturing in Mesa, Arizona by more than 200%,” said Steve Youtsey, Founder and CEO. “Furthermore, we contribute economic benefits for the local communities here in Mesa, Arizona with numerous jobs,” he added.



The coaxial cable expansion in Mesa reflects an increased market growth for the company as well as future customer commitments in North and South America. “The geographic presence complements our wholly owned coaxial cable manufacturing facility in Yantai, China,” stated Mike Lynch, Executive Vice President and General Manager.