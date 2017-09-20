© GPV Electronics Electronics Production | September 20, 2017
GPV invests millions in new capacity extensions
In the first half of 2017, Danish electronics manufacturer GPV, saw its revenues increase with 28%. The growth stems from an increased demand from existing and new customers.
Throughout 2017 the electronics manufacturer has launched a further extension of capacity within both electronics and mechanics. And for the first time, GPV expects to round the one billion mark in terms of revenue for the current financial year, the company states in a press release.
During the first half of 2017, GPV saw its revenues increase by 28% to DKK 547 (EUR 73.51 million) compared with the first half of 2016. According to the company the order intake from existing and new customers has been a positive surprise, allowing GPV to keep investing in capacity extensions in both Denmark and Thailand.
“Things are happening very quickly right now, and therefore we have decided to invest again in further capacity extensions only a good six months after the latest investment. We see the increased order intake as a positive challenge, and I can say that we have both the will and the capability to keep up with the rising demand and make the necessary investments to enhance capacity,” CEO Bo Lybæk explains in the press release.
Most recently, in December 2016, GPV installed two new complete SMT production lines, and now the company plans to carry out yet another extension with four additional SMT lines.
Firstly the company’s electronics plant in Bangkok, Thailand – where the staff will be increased from about 900 employees to more than 1’000 – will receive three new lined. And GPV plans to install a new line for prototypes at the facility in Aars, Denmark, where the staff has been increased by 60 employees to over 200 employees. Five of the six new SMT lines have been based on the latest Industry 4.0 technology, where all elements in the lines “talk” and are self-regulatory.
Bo Lybæk explains that these investments amounts to more than DKK 100 million (EUR 13.44 million) and will contribute to ensure that the company can continue to deliver the products that its customers are increasingly demanding.
In addition to the investments in electronics, GPV has particularly invested in new fiber laser technology and 5-axis CNC machines with robots at the plants in both Tarm and Bangkok. Besides capacity, these investments will provide new qualifications to support new business areas.
The CEO of the Danish EMS-provider explains that automation is a must if we are to continue to have competitive production in Denmark.
During the first half of 2017, GPV saw its revenues increase by 28% to DKK 547 (EUR 73.51 million) compared with the first half of 2016. According to the company the order intake from existing and new customers has been a positive surprise, allowing GPV to keep investing in capacity extensions in both Denmark and Thailand.
“Things are happening very quickly right now, and therefore we have decided to invest again in further capacity extensions only a good six months after the latest investment. We see the increased order intake as a positive challenge, and I can say that we have both the will and the capability to keep up with the rising demand and make the necessary investments to enhance capacity,” CEO Bo Lybæk explains in the press release.
Most recently, in December 2016, GPV installed two new complete SMT production lines, and now the company plans to carry out yet another extension with four additional SMT lines.
Firstly the company’s electronics plant in Bangkok, Thailand – where the staff will be increased from about 900 employees to more than 1’000 – will receive three new lined. And GPV plans to install a new line for prototypes at the facility in Aars, Denmark, where the staff has been increased by 60 employees to over 200 employees. Five of the six new SMT lines have been based on the latest Industry 4.0 technology, where all elements in the lines “talk” and are self-regulatory.
Bo Lybæk explains that these investments amounts to more than DKK 100 million (EUR 13.44 million) and will contribute to ensure that the company can continue to deliver the products that its customers are increasingly demanding.
In addition to the investments in electronics, GPV has particularly invested in new fiber laser technology and 5-axis CNC machines with robots at the plants in both Tarm and Bangkok. Besides capacity, these investments will provide new qualifications to support new business areas.
The CEO of the Danish EMS-provider explains that automation is a must if we are to continue to have competitive production in Denmark.
Heraeus Electronics has opened its new SMT Applications Lab Heraeus Electronics has officially opened its new SMT Applications Lab at the company’s facility in...
BAE Systems closes shop in Denmark British defence-, and security company, BAE Systems is planning to shut down its...
Kongsberg extends partnership with Thales During the DSEi Exhibition in London last week, the two defence companies, Kongsberg...
Mazor Robotics surgical assurance platform receives CE approval Surgical robotic systems supplier, Mazor Robotics Ltd. has received CE Mark approval...
PCT International expands US manufacturing to meet demand PCT International, Inc. has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to...
GPV invests millions in new capacity extensions In the first half of 2017, Danish electronics manufacturer GPV, saw its revenues increase with...
Melecs takes a step towards Industry 4.0 with Aegis The business division industry a division of Melecs Holding GmbH, a European-based...
Kreisel Electric relies on Dassault to accelerate business growth Dassault Systèmes says that electric mobility startup Kreisel Electric selected the...
BASF to acquire Solvay’s global polyamide business BASF and Solvay have signed an agreement related to the sale of Solvay’s integrated polyamide...
Knorr-Bremse withdraws its offer for Haldex Knorr-Bremse made this decision following the decision of the Swedish Securities Council...
Made in America – by Foxconn It's official, Governor Scott Walker has signed the Wisconn Valley Special Session Bill into law, paving the way for construction of Foxconn’s USD 10 billion manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin.
Siemens China to lead the company's global R&D in autonomous robotics A global research community will focus on the research and development of new...
Northrop Grumman to acquire Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion Northrop Grumman will acquire Orbital ATK for approximately USD 7.8 billion in cash, plus the assumption of USD 1.4 billion in net debt. Orbital ATK shareholders will receive all-cash consideration of USD 134.50 per share.
Bringing back iPhones headphone jack - in China Remember Scott Allen, the man who decided to try and build his own iPhone entirely from parts he bought in the public cell phone parts markets in China? Well, he’s at it again.
Mycronic receives double mask writer order from China Swedish Mycronic AB has received order for two mask writers from Chengdu NewWay...
Nypro expands Illinois facility to support the healthcare market Nypro, a Jabil company, has officially opened the doors to its newly expanded Gurnee, Illinois. site. The expansion nearly doubles the size of Nypro’s previous facility, and brings up to 60 new jobs to the local economy.
EPE adds Nordson fluid dispensing system to manufacturing facility EMS provider, EPE Corporation, recently added an S-920 Spectrum fluid dispensing...
Worldwide Semi equipment billings reach record level Industry association SEMI reports that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment...
Sanmina appoints executive VP and CFO EMS provider Sanmina has appointed David Anderson to Executive Vice President and...
Samsung is betting millions on autonomous driving Samsung and Harman will jointly launch a new autonomous/ADAS strategic initiative, focused on...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments