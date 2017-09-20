© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 20, 2017
Melecs takes a step towards Industry 4.0 with Aegis
The business division industry a division of Melecs Holding GmbH, a European-based turnkey electronics services provider, has implemented Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES technology to enhance the company’s Industry 4.0 capabilities.
Opting to incorporate several FactoryLogix modules including NPI, Production, Logistics and xLinks, Melecs can now integrate the data generated by FactoryLogix with its existing ERP system to analyse near real-time material consumption and drive targeted purchases where material is needed the most. The completely closed-loop, automated functionality will allow Melecs to take a leap forward toward a fully-automated, highly-productive factory.
“Our aim is to operate with extreme production flexibility, as we serve a high-mix customer base," Dr. Werner Haas, Head of Business Division Industry explains in a press release. “Therefore, we wanted to reduce the quality and cost tradeoffs often inherent with the introduction of production variants or last-minute changes. FactoryLogix eliminates these factors by supplying operators with the latest production data in real-time. In addition, full traceability, serial and batch number logging, and reporting on performed testing is required and must be recorded in digital form. FactoryLogix manages all of this and more, making our operation exponentially more efficient and effective.”
Since installing FactoryLogix, Melecs has increased manufacturing flexibility, moved closer to Industry 4.0 expectations, has full traceability and component management, improved quality control and has realised significant time savings and inventory costs, the press release states.
“FactoryLogix provides all of the necessary manufacturing process tools,” says Haas in conclusion. “With material management, paperless work instructions, seamless interfaces to machines for data recording and programming, traceability, real time dashboards and direct communication with SAP, we have a solid foundation for meeting Industry 4.0 principles”
