Kreisel Electric relies on Dassault to accelerate business growth
Dassault Systèmes says that electric mobility startup Kreisel Electric selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate its business growth as industrial automotive partners increasingly seek its innovative battery systems and electric drivetrain solutions.
Kreisel Electric is using the “Electro Mobility Accelerator” industry solution experience to create and deliver lightweight, compact and high-performance battery solutions, powertrains, charging technology and software as it advances its aim to integrate electric drive into all transportation and mobility sectors including cars, buses, commercial vehicles, bikes and scooters.
The deployment supports the Austrian startup’s new 6’200-square-meter facility and fully automated production line. Its teams can virtually manage projects in a collaborative environment, design and simulate all electrical and mechanical product components, simulate and validate their performance, and plan lean manufacturing processes. This includes the large-scale production of battery packs having a service life of 400’000 kilometers.
“OEMs and tier one suppliers look to us for innovation, and we must be able to deliver on their needs while aiming to grow from a young, 70-person company founded by three brothers into a highly efficient international supplier with a fast-growing number of employees,” said Markus Kreisel, CEO, Kreisel Electric. “Through the use of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we can start procurement processes earlier. This has already reduced time spent on engineering processes by one to two months.”
“The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift due to disruptive startups and commitments from governments and established manufacturers to privilege electric and hybrid vehicles in the next few decades,” said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform brings value to startups like Kreisel Electric, which can accelerate their role in this shift by imagining new vehicle concepts and validating feasibility faster. This facilitates long-term growth as electric vehicle adoption advances.”
