Bringing back iPhones headphone jack - in China

Remember Scott Allen, the man who decided to try and build his own iPhone entirely from parts he bought in the public cell phone parts markets in China? Well, he’s at it again.

This time he decided to bring something back to the newer iPhone models, yes I’m talking about the long lost headphone jack. And once again he turned to the markets of Shenzhen to see if the job could be done.So. If you have nothing better to do for some 30+ minutes, click on the video above and see how it is all done.-----More about Scott you can find at Strange Parts