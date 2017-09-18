© Mycronic / Magnus Elgquist Electronics Production | September 18, 2017
Mycronic receives double mask writer order from China
Swedish Mycronic AB has received order for two mask writers from Chengdu NewWay Photomask Making Co., Ltd., located in Chengdu City in Sichuan in China.
The company is a joint venture between Shenzhen NewWay Photomask Making Co., Ltd., an established mask shop since 1997, and two local government investment companies. The order includes one mask writer from the Prexision series for display applications and one mask writer from the FPS series for multi-purpose applications. The systems are scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2018.
The customer has placed an order for a Prexision-10 mask writer, limited to G8 photomasks, which can later be upgraded to a full scale Prexision-10 production unit. This FPS mask writer is according to Mycronic customised according to customer requirements. The total order value of this combination deal is in the range of USD 32 - 36 million.
”With the FPS mask writer, our customer gets the capability to manufacture a wide range of photomasks. The advanced mask writer Prexision-10 offers them great opportunities in new advanced application areas, in line with Chinese investments in high end display manufacturing, and confirms that these investments include domestic display photomask production. The P-10 enables manufacturing of G6/G8 photomasks, and later after an upgrade, also G10 photomasks for TV applications, ” says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP & General Manager Pattern Generators at Mycronic AB.
