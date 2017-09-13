Wisconsin Senate approves the ‘Foxconn bill’

© foxconn

The Wisconsin State Senate voted to approved nearly USD 3 billion in incentives for Foxconn Technology Group.

Final vote tally for #Foxconn was 20-13 with bipartisan support. #wisconnvalley — Senator Roger Roth (@SenatorRoth) September 12, 2017

Senate has approved the #Foxconn bill! Thrilled that with due diligence, lawmakers were able to make this an even better deal for Wisconsin. — Scott Fitzgerald (@SenFitzgerald) September 12, 2017

State Senator David Craig, who voted in favor of the so called Foxconn bill, said in a press release that the legislation is a package that will help bring the Foxconn Technology Group to Southeast Wisconsin, and along with it, an estimated 13’000 jobs, USD 10 billion in private investment, and USD 7 billion in annual economic impact on the Wisconsin economy.“Southeast Wisconsin will see tremendous, unprecedented economic benefits from this once-in-century investment in our state and our workforce. The economic ripple effect on local communities and the rest of the state will be massive,” said Senator Craig.The taiwanese EMS-provider would initially employ 3’000 people, but has previously stated that this number could grow to 13’000. The proposed subsidy will now head to the state Assembly for a final vote Thursday