© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Raytheon partners with Ducommun on fire control systems

Raytheon Company has selected Ducommun to build fire control systems for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM)

The NSM is a weapon that Raytheon is offering for the U.S. Navy's over-the-horizon requirement for its littoral combat ships and future frigates. And tthe partnership between the two companies will support manufacturing jobs at Ducommun's Berryville and Huntsville, Arkansas, operations, Raytheon writes in a press release.



"As one of America's best technology manufacturers, Ducommun brings the right expertise to the NSM program," said Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. "Producing NSM in the United States is a win all the way around for American jobs, our men and women in uniform, and it's a great value for the Navy."



The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision anti-ship and land-attack missile. The weapon originated in Norway, and Raytheon and Kongsberg Gruppen are teaming to produce it in the United States and make the technology available to the Navy. Raytheon is assembling a manufacturing and supplier team for U.S. production of the weapon.



"Ducommun's longstanding partnership with Raytheon is built on trust and a demand for excellence so that our sailors have the most sophisticated, mission critical tools at their command," said Stephen G. Oswald, Ducommun president and chief executive officer.



Work on the fire control systems is expected to begin in late 2017 at both the Berryville and Huntsville locations.