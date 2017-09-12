SMART Group to become SMTA Europe

SMTA and SMART Group announce plans for SMART Group to become SMTA Europe as of January first, 2018.

SMTA Europe will continue to host meetings in the UK, but will also support manufacturing regions in mainland Europe with additional educational programs and technical resources. Members of both organisations will benefit with expanded opportunities to connect across the globe as well as mutual access to thousands of technical papers and online content, a press release reads.



This announcement comes just months after the Contamination, Cleaning and Coating Conference co-organized by SMTA and SMART Group in Amsterdam. Plans are already underway for a 2018 conference in Amsterdam addressing Electronics in Harsh Environments.



“In this fast changing environment, industry associations can struggle to remain relevant and this will ensure that our growth continues,” said Keith Bryant, Chairman of SMART Group. “SMTA is a global organization with a huge reach. Together we will offer our members unrivalled events and support, increasing their knowledge, helping those overcome problems and become more successful”



“The SMART Group mission and values perfectly align with that of SMTA.” said Tanya Martin, Executive Director for SMTA. ”The SMART Group has built a solid foundation and we look forward to welcoming their members into our family. This is an exciting time for SMTA as we strive to expand our international presence and bring education and connections to electronics professionals around the world”