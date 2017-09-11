© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

LPKF wins Patent Dispute at German Federal Court of Justice

LPKF reports that the company has achieved a crucial victory in its legal dispute over infringement of the LDS patent (laser direct structuring) by smartphone manufacturer Motorola.

The German Federal Court of Justice yesterday rejected the action for annulment from Motorola and the Chinese BYD Group, thus fully confirming the validity of the patent, the company states in a press release.



Now that the German Federal Court of Justice has ruled in favor of the LDS patent, LPKF feels strengthened with regard to the patent infringement proceedings against Motorola.



“We are absolutely determined to bring these proceedings to a successful conclusion”, said CEO Dr. Ingo Bretthauer. “Although we do not have great expectations for our LDS business in the short term, we will protect the LDS patent and proceed against patent infringers with all our available means.”



The LDS process developed by LPKF and patented in many countries is used for manufacturing antennas in cell phones and other mobile electronic devices.