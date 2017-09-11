© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Speedboard continues to invest to support growing business

UK CEM, Speedboard Assembly Services, announces that the company has invested over GBP 100'000 in a new automated conformal coating line.

The new automated process line will increase speed and accuracy of PCBA conformal coating at Speedboard, producing higher quality assemblies with a superior consistent coating, more efficiently.



The major benefits of the automated spray line are that it reduces coating time, with little or no masking required and it is cured in seconds through the integrated UV oven, giving higher resistance against moisture, condensation, external contaminates and corrosion. In addition, deploying an automated spray process ensures repeatable results are delivered that comply to IPC standards.



Speaking about the investment, Martin Bullimore, Speedboard’s Operations Director commented: “We are delighted to make this investment into our shop floor process equipment. This demonstrates to potential and existing customers our commitment and capability to invest to deliver a quality on-time service. To give an example, we will now be able to coat, cure and deliver on the same day, enabling us to satisfy our customers’ requirements and offering reduced lead time for New Product Introduction.”