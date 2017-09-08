© olivier26 dreamstime.com

New division director at Mekoprint Mechanics

On September 1st, Karl Bendtsen took office as the new Division Director for Mekoprint Mechanics. Karl Bendtsen comes from a position as “Senior Key Account Manager” at Siemens Wind Power.

Esben Kold, the previous Division Director of Mechanics, will continue in a new role as “Lean & Technology Advisor” across Mekoprint’s four divisions.



“We have looked forward to getting Karl Bendtsen on board to continue the positive development of Mekoprint Mechanics as a supplier of high quality customer-specific metal solutions. We encourage the good partnership with our customers, and with Karl’s background and personality we will increase this focus” says Anders Kold, CEO of Mekoprint.



“I have looked forward to getting started with this new challenge. Together with the highly specialized and dedicated employees we will strengthen and further advance the market position of Mekoprint Mechanics - benefitting both our customers and collaborators. We are one of the larger metal companies in Scandinavia and can do even more to ensure our customer’s development through leading metal solutions in high quality with a short “time-to-market” from low to high volume”, says Karl Bendtsen, Divison Director of Mekoprint Mechanics.



Karl Bedtsen has a background as a mechanical engineer and started his career with 11 years at Aalborg Industries with a focus on sales and responsibility of selected areas of business. In addition, Karl has worked 7 years in Terma and subsequently 9 years in Siemens Wind Power with a continued focus on sales and responsibility of selected key customers.