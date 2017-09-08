Electronics Production | September 08, 2017
Bang & Olufsen finds its way into the new Bentley Continental GT
Harman announces that Bang & Olufsen is now working with Bentley Motors to provide an audio system for the new Bentley Continental GT.
The Infotainment company acquired Bang & Olufsens Automotive car audio business back in 2015. And now, Bang & Olufsen’s new audio system has made its way into Bentley.
The visceral BeoSonic one touch experience makes its way into car audio for the very first time in the Bentley Continental GT. Surround intensity can be adjusted as well with pinching gesture, directly within BeoSonic space.
Michael Mauser, Executive Vice President and President of the Lifestyle Audio division at Harman, points out: “The Bentley and Bang & Olufsen brands share the same values on design – with a commitment to craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, powerful performance and luxury materials. Both brands strive for perfection. So the collaboration is proving to be a great fit.”
